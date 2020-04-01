Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: This is definitely one of my new favorite recipes to make and eat. It tastes exactly like the pies from McDonald’s at a fraction of the price.
The recipe called for about eight pies, but I kept rolling out the dough to make fifteen plus four smaller pies.
Not only did we reduce the waste of dough, but we also made more delicious pies.
This was super fun to make, and it was a new experience. The pies were so delicious, they barely made it two hours in our house. Instead of pie filling you could use 1/4 cup fresh blueberries and 1/4 cup blueberry jam (or substitute with any other fresh fruit/jam combination), and it will still taste amazing.
A few fillings you could substitute include apple, blueberry, raspberry and cream cheese, but really the possibilities are endless.
Vanessa: “Oh my word” is all I can say.
Everything about this recipe is absolutely perfect — the memories we made rolling out the dough together, the fun of cutting the circles, stuffing and crimping them and of course the end product.
This is a really fun way to entertain the kids that are home now, with a rewarding treat at the end.
I have been putting off making these hand pies because I thought it would be difficult, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. We set up an assembly line between the two of us and they were ready in no time. The texture and crispiness of the pie crust cannot be beat.
If you are baking up a storm during this time of social distancing, but have run short on some of the essentials that have come up missing from some of the stores, these ingredients should be very easy to find.
We only needed to purchase the pie crust and lemon, as everything else was already in our pantry.
Technically, you could cut out the lemon juice and zest from this recipe and it would be fine. It just adds a little pop of flavor in the filling and the drizzled icing. You could also find a way to make your own crust, if desired.
Hand Pies
1 can of pie filling (there will be leftovers)
1 lemon
flour for dusting
1 package refrigerated pie crusts (2 crusts)
1 egg
2 tbsp. sugar
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
oil for spritzing
Optional: 1/4 cup powdered sugar
Add the pie filling to a medium bowl. Zest the lemon to measure 1 tsp. Add to the bowl and mix well.
Unroll the pie dough onto a lightly floured surface. Use a 3-inch biscuit cutter to cut 8 circles from each piece of the pie dough. You can also continue rolling out the dough and cutting more until you completely run out.
Place 1 tbsp of filling onto each circle. Top with the remaining dough circles and press the edges to seal. Crimp the edges with a fork. Cut 2 small slits in the middle of each pie to vent.
Whisk the egg in a small bowl. Lightly brush the egg wash over the pies.
Combine the sugar and cinnamon, then sprinkle over the pies.
Spray the cooking tray/pan with oil. Place the pies on the pan.
Bake at 350 for 14 minutes. The pies should be golden brown.
If desired, juice the lemon to measure 1 tsp. Mix the juice and powdered sugar in a small bowl until smooth, then drizzle over the pies.