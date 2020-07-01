antipastisalad0702

This Italian pasta salad recipe has all the flavors of antipasto — salami, Provolone and pepperoncini — tossed together with a tangy vinaigrette and whole-wheat pasta. 

For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about one hour before serving.

 

Antipasti Pasta Salad

Dressing:

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

1/4 cup red-wine vinegar

3 tbsp. fresh marjoram or 1 tbsp. dried

2 tbsp. finely chopped shallots

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground pepper

 

Pasta salad:

6 oz. (about 2 1/2 cups) whole-wheat medium shells

2 cups thinly sliced fennel bulb

1 cup diced bell pepper

1 cup quartered canned artichoke hearts

1 cup canned cannellini beans, rinsed

1/2 cup cubed salami

5 tbsp. shredded provolone cheese

3 tbsp. chopped pepperoncini

Freshly ground pepper to taste

 

To prepare dressing: Combine oil, broth, vinegar, marjoram, shallots, salt and pepper in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake until well combined. (Or whisk in a bowl.)

To prepare pasta salad: Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water according to package directions. 

Drain, transfer to a large bowl and let cool. 

Add fennel, bell pepper, artichoke hearts, beans, salami, cheese, pepperoncini, pepper and the dressing; toss to coat.

Make-ahead tips: Cover and refrigerate, without dressing, for up to one day. 

Toss with the dressing about 1 hour before serving.

