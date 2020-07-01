This Italian pasta salad recipe has all the flavors of antipasto — salami, Provolone and pepperoncini — tossed together with a tangy vinaigrette and whole-wheat pasta.
For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about one hour before serving.
Antipasti Pasta Salad
Dressing:
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
1/4 cup red-wine vinegar
3 tbsp. fresh marjoram or 1 tbsp. dried
2 tbsp. finely chopped shallots
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground pepper
Pasta salad:
6 oz. (about 2 1/2 cups) whole-wheat medium shells
2 cups thinly sliced fennel bulb
1 cup diced bell pepper
1 cup quartered canned artichoke hearts
1 cup canned cannellini beans, rinsed
1/2 cup cubed salami
5 tbsp. shredded provolone cheese
3 tbsp. chopped pepperoncini
Freshly ground pepper to taste
To prepare dressing: Combine oil, broth, vinegar, marjoram, shallots, salt and pepper in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake until well combined. (Or whisk in a bowl.)
To prepare pasta salad: Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water according to package directions.
Drain, transfer to a large bowl and let cool.
Add fennel, bell pepper, artichoke hearts, beans, salami, cheese, pepperoncini, pepper and the dressing; toss to coat.
Make-ahead tips: Cover and refrigerate, without dressing, for up to one day.
Toss with the dressing about 1 hour before serving.