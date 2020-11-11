Serve this hearty and healthy fall salad with roasted pork tenderloin, chicken or salmon, or with your Thanksgiving meal.
All of the vegetables are roasted on the same pan, so this recipe is easy to prep, and it tastes great warm or at room temperature so it’s perfect for holiday buffet tables.
Cranberries add a sweet-tart edge, while the maple-tahini dressing provides depth.
Roasted Brussels Sprout & Butternut Squash Salad
4 1/2 cups cubed butternut squash (3/4-inch)
3 medium shallots, quartered
4 1/2 tsp. olive oil, divided
1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts, halved lengthwise or cut into quarters if very large
1/2 tsp. salt, divided
1 tbsp. plus 1 1/2 teaspoons sherry vinegar
1 tbsp. tahini
1 tsp. pure maple syrup
1 tsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary
1/2 tsp. ground pepper
1/3 cup dried cranberries
1/3 cup chopped toasted pecans or walnuts (optional)
Preheat oven to 425 F. Combine squash, shallots and 1 1/2 teaspoons oil on a large rimmed baking sheet; toss to coat well. Roast until almost tender and starting to brown, about 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine Brussels sprouts, 1 1/2 teaspoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a bowl; toss to coat well.
Remove the baking sheet from the oven; add the Brussels sprouts to the squash mixture and spread the vegetables in an even layer. Continue roasting until all the vegetables are tender and browned, about 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk vinegar, tahini, maple syrup, rosemary, pepper and the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl.
Transfer the roasted vegetables to a large bowl. Add cranberries and the dressing; toss to coat. If desired, sprinkle with nuts. Serve immediately or let stand at room temperature for up to 4 hours. (The salad may be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to two days. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.)