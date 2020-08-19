Fall has apple pie. The holidays have pumpkin pie. Spring screams for strawberry rhubarb, and summer? Nothing says summer like a fresh and flaky homemade blueberry pie.
The blueberry filling is relatively easy to make. Blueberries are great because they don’t require any chopping and barely any prep work. Just take a few moments to weed out any bad blueberries, remove any stray stems and give them a quick rinse and a good shake. Toss them in sugar and flour, and you’re pretty much good-to-go.
It’s true that the pie crust takes a certain level of practice, but follow these tips and you’ll master the craft in no time:
Keep ingredients super cold
Don’t remove anything from the fridge until you are ready to start. Have all of the tools and dishes you’ll need handy.
Mixing the dough
You’re less likely to overwork the dough when you’re using your hands or a pastry cutter — both of which also have other benefits. With your hands, you’ll have total control over the dough, but a pastry cutter can keep the butter colder longer.
Apple cider vinegar
Without apple cider vinegar, you would have more gluten rise and a tougher crust. Don’t skip this ingredient.
BLUEBERRY PIE
Crust
2 sticks butter, cut into chunks
3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling out the dough
2 tbsp. sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup ice water
Blueberry pie filling
1 cup sugar
5 tbsp. flour
4 cups blueberries, rinsed and stray stems removed
1 1/3 tbsp. butter
1 tsp. grated lemon rind
1 tsp. fresh lemon juice
Store butter in freezer for 30 minutes prior to starting crust recipe.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar and salt.
Add butter chunks to flour mixture and work with your hands or pastry cutter until butter works down to roughly pea-sized chunks.
In a small cup, mix vinegar and 1/2 of the ice water. Pour over flour butter mixture and work together. Add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until dough comes together. Dough should be moist but not wet or sticky. Mixture should still be slightly crumbly.
Divide dough into two balls. Lightly flour. and wrap well in plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
In a large bowl, toss blueberries with flour, lemon rind, and lemon juice.
Remove one dough ball from the fridge and flour your rolling surface and rolling pin. Roll out dough evenly, then transfer to pie pan. Gently form to pan. Poke bottom crust with fork several times on bottom and around sides to allow venting.
Pour berries into pastry-lined pie pan. Dot with butter. Lightly moisten crust with a bit of water to help stick to second crust.
Flour rolling surface and rolling pin and roll out second dough ball to make top crust.
Lay top crust over fruit-filled pan.
Trim excess crust and seal edges.
Cover top edge of crust with foil or pie shield to prevent over-browning. Bake 35 to 45 minutes. Remove crust cover during the last 15 minutes of baking.
Remove from oven and let cool completely before cutting and serving.