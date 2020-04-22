This recipe will use up as much asparagus as you want it to. Squeeze the stalks close together or line them around the outside. It’s just one way you can customize this spring-inspired dish. Don’t like goat cheese? Try ricotta, gruyere or cottage cheese. Vegan? Use vegan versions of your favorite cheeses. Make more salsa or eliminate the balsamic. Whatever you do, it’s going to taste great. When you’re dealing with ingredients like these, you really can’t go wrong.
This tart will be your go-to for breakfasts, appetizers and brunches.
ASPARAGUS TART WITH STRAWBERRY SALSA
Tart ingredients:
1 sheet puff pastry (frozen or homemade)
6-8 oz. goat cheese (or other soft cheese)
1 bunch of asparagus, trimmed
Olive oil
1/4 cup parmesan cheese (or other grated cheese)
Salt
Pepper
Balsamic vinegar glaze
Strawberry salsa ingredients
2 cups strawberries, diced
1/2 of a red or white onion, diced
Juice from half of a lemon
1 tbsp. maple syrup
Salt or pepper to taste
Heat oven to 400 degrees F.
Roll out puff pastry sheet on parchment paper-covered cookie sheet. Pastry should be about 14 by 10 inches.
Lightly score the pastry sheet. Trace your fork roughly one inch from the outside of the pastry marking the crust. Poke the pastry sheet with a fork a dozen or so times to keep it from puffing too much in the oven.
Bake about 10 minutes or until golden brown color starts to show.
Remove from oven and cool for a minute.
Spread goat cheese over pastry puff without covering the crust.
Push the asparagus lightly into the cheese, then brush asparagus with olive oil.
Sprinkle entire pastry with light salt, pepper and parmesan cheese.
Bake for another 10-15 minutes or until asparagus is soft. Make sure pastry doesn’t burn.
Let cool for a minute then drizzle with balsamic vinegar. Cut into squares and serve with a few spoonfuls of strawberry salsa.
Salsa directions
Mix diced strawberries and diced onion together in a small bowl.
Add maple syrup and lemon juice. Stir well.
Season with salt or pepper to taste.
If you’ve planned ahead, let sit overnight in the refrigerator to let the flavors develop. If not, salsa can be served immediately scooped on top of asparagus tart.