Everywhere you look, popular chefs and major food companies are coming out with incredible new items inspired by the sweet and tangy flavor combo. Think Sriracha honey or sweet chipotle. This honey mustard chicken recipe is right on the mark. It’s a delicious combination of sweet honey and tangy mustard, with just a touch of heat.
Choose either boneless chicken breasts or chicken thighs, but whatever you choose, it’s probably going to fall apart in the slow cooker it’s just that moist. Serve with rice, pasta, on a sandwich, or with steamed veggies if you’re all about the low carb life. This chicken and this sauce will taste great no matter how you eat it.
Also, I must add, this chicken makes amazing leftovers. Some foods just get better and better. This is definitely a crave-worthy next-day lunch. So double the recipe and be ready for your work week with healthy, tasty meal-prepped lunches.
EASY, SWEET AND TANGY
HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN
About 2.5 pounds boneless chicken breasts
1/2 cup honey
1/4 cup soy sauce
3 tbsp. yellow mustard
2 tbsp. spicy brown mustard
2 tbsp. distilled vinegar
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
Fresh cracked black pepper
2 tbsp. cornstarch
2 tbsp. water
3 green onions, sliced
In a slow cooker, add honey, soy sauce, mustards, vinegar, garlic, cayenne pepper and black pepper and stir well. Taste and season with more pepper if needed.
Add chicken to slow cooker and smother with sauce until coated. Submerge as best at possible.
Set the slow cooker to high and cook for 4 to 5 hours. (For a slower cook, set on low for 6 hours.)
Check on the chicken about halfway through the cook time, stir and cover with sauce — this helps keep the chicken juicy.
About 1/2 hour before the end of cook time, mix cornstarch and water in a small bowl, and add to slow cooker. This will help thicken the sauce. (If you don’t care for a thicker sauce, omit this step.)
Top with green onions. Serve hot.