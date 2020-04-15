Here’s an easy weeknight meal you’ll master on the first try. This honey mustard garlic shrimp takes no more than 20 minutes to make, but it also looks like you put major effort into dinner.
Honestly, if I would have known a delicious honey mustard sauce was so easy to make, I’d have been slathering it on all kinds of foods a long time ago. This sauce is equal parts honey and Dijon mustard with a healthy heaping of minced garlic for tons of flavor.
Farmers markets might not be overflowing, but vendors still have tons of homemade jams, breads and honey to offer. They are all great items to buy local year-round. Stock up on that local honey, support local business, and benefit with delicious dishes like this easy honey mustard garlic shrimp.
20 Minute Honey Mustard Garlic Shrimp
1/4 cup Dijon mustard
1/4 cup honey
5-7 cloves of garlic, minced
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 lb. shrimp, deveined and with tails and shells removed (thawed)
Pinch salt
1-2 green onions, chopped
1/4 cup green or red bell pepper pieces, seeds removed (also optional)
1/4 tbsp. cayenne pepper (optional)
In a small bowl, add Dijon mustard, garlic and honey and stir until combined. Set aside.
Pour two tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Add shrimp then lightly salt. Cook on first side for about 1 minute without flipping.
Flip the shrimp to the second side. Pour sauce from small bowl over shrimp. Sprinkle with cayenne for some kick.
Add chopped green onion and bell pepper pieces. Cook for 1 more minute on medium heat, stir occasionally. Let simmer another minute for a thicker sauce.
Remove from heat and serve over rice and steamed veggies. Ladle a few spoonfuls of sauce over shrimp and veggies.