Blending frozen melon with just enough liquid yields an almost ice cream-like texture. Make this a traditional, pourable smoothie by adding a touch more liquid before whizzing everything together. It’s a cool way to start off a hot and humid day.

 

HONEYDEW SMOOTHIE BOWL

4 cups frozen cubed honeydew (1/2-inch pieces)

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk beverage

1/3 cup green juice, such as wheatgrass

1 tablespoon honey

Pinch of salt

Melon balls, berries, nuts and/or fresh basil for garnish

Combine honeydew, coconut milk, juice, honey and salt in a food processor or high-speed blender. 

Alternate between pulsing and blending, stopping to stir and scrape down the sides as needed, until thick and smooth, 1 to 2 minutes.

Serve the smoothie topped with more melon, berries, nuts and/or basil, if desired.

Tags

Recommended for you