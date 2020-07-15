Blending frozen melon with just enough liquid yields an almost ice cream-like texture. Make this a traditional, pourable smoothie by adding a touch more liquid before whizzing everything together. It’s a cool way to start off a hot and humid day.
HONEYDEW SMOOTHIE BOWL
4 cups frozen cubed honeydew (1/2-inch pieces)
1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk beverage
1/3 cup green juice, such as wheatgrass
1 tablespoon honey
Pinch of salt
Melon balls, berries, nuts and/or fresh basil for garnish
Combine honeydew, coconut milk, juice, honey and salt in a food processor or high-speed blender.
Alternate between pulsing and blending, stopping to stir and scrape down the sides as needed, until thick and smooth, 1 to 2 minutes.
Serve the smoothie topped with more melon, berries, nuts and/or basil, if desired.