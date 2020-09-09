Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: If your family is anything like ours, the main meat in your house is chicken.
Although I love chicken, I often grow tired of eating the same taste all the time, but this was a delicious change in flavor.
Whenever we go out I always order the honey mustard chicken, but I’ve never tried making it at home.
I was pleasantly surprised to find my favorite sauce mixed with a meat we constantly have ended up being such a delicious homemade recipe.
Now I was certain I would like the chicken considering I always order it out, but I was a little concerned about the potatoes and how they would taste with the honey mustard sauce.
I shouldn’t have doubted them because they tasted delicious as well.
Vanessa: If you are short on prep time, but big on delicious, home-cooked meals, this one-pan meal is for you.
I am a huge fan of one-pan meals for the convenience and little thought that has to go into coordinating sides, not to mention fewer dirty dishes.
We ended up making a couple alterations to the original recipe, but the results were still amazing.
Because the grocery store was sold out of chicken thighs, we substituted breasts, which could also be cut into smaller chunks, if desired, if you would like an easier-to-eat option.
This is handy for leftovers that will accompany our family to work and school for lunch. The original recipe also called for baby red potatoes, which we also didn’t have, but we had regular sized red potatoes, so we just cut them smaller.
If you are short on time and really don’t want to deal with chopping potatoes at all, I would recommend the tiny potatoes that are available, size B or smaller.
I’ve even found some at local grower’s markets that don’t need as much chopping to cook quickly and evenly.
This recipe is bursting with flavor on its own, but if you’d like to jazz it up with some other ingredients, I’d recommend onions, bacon and baby carrots.
You’ll need to adjust the recipe and steps a little to accommodate the additions, but I believe these additions will be a huge hit. You may need a bigger pan to fit it all in.
Honey Mustard Chicken & Potatoes
4-5 chicken thighs or breasts
Salt & pepper to taste
1 tbsp. vegetable oil, for spritzing
3-4 garlic cloves, pressed or minced
1/4 cup honey
3 tbsp. wholegrain mustard
2 tbsp. dijon mustard
2 tbsp. water
1 lb. baby red potatoes, quartered
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spritz chicken with oil and season with salt and pepper.
Heat a large cast iron or oven-proof non-stick pan over medium-high heat.
Sear the chicken for about 3 minutes on each side, or until the skin becomes golden and crisp.
Press the garlic into the pan and fry for about 1 minute, until fragrant.
Add the honey, mustards and water to the pan, mixing well, and combine all around the chicken.
Add the potatoes, and mix them through the sauce. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Allow the honey mustard sauce to simmer for 2 minutes, then transfer to the hot oven and bake for 40-45 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and registers at 165 degrees.