This delicious recipe makes for a fantastic appetizer or a tasty twist on your classic meatball sandwich.
Turkey meatballs swimming in a sea of cranberry chili sauce is the new must-make recipe of the season. These meatballs are tangy, sweet and oh-so-addictive.
Guests can pick them with toothpicks or plate them for a fancier affair. And the best part? You just dump three ingredients into the crock pot, walk away and about two hours later, you have a hot and hearty snack everyone will love.
Note: I use turkey meatballs since a lot of people shy away from red meat. Plus, the turkey and cranberry combo is obviously a classic. But feel free to use whatever kind of meatballs you would like. It will taste just as delicious.
CRANBERRY CROCKPOT TURKEY
MEATBALLS
26 oz. bag of fully cooked frozen turkey meatballs
14-oz. (1 can) of jellied cranberry sauce
12 oz. Heinz Chili Sauce (or barbecue sauce)
Add cranberry sauce and chili sauce to crock pot and stir until combined.
Add frozen meatballs to crock pot and stir until meatballs are coated in sauce.
Place lid on crock pot. Set on high for 2 hours or low for 4 hours, stir once or twice while cooking.
Serve and enjoy.