Cheesy taco pasta has become a favorite in my household because it goes from stove to table in less than 30 minutes. Plus, it only dirties one pot.
Make it for Taco Tuesday or anytime you want a simple, tasty meal that can feed a crowd. Top it with some chopped tomatoes and cilantro or avocado for a fresh kick.
Use any bite-sized noodle from your pantry. I’ve tried rotini, large shells, radiatore and even farfalle — all do a delicious job of soaking up the flavorful Mexican-inspired meat sauce.
For the jarred salsa, I like a little kick so I used medium or spicy salsa and added a dash of cayenne pepper. If you like things milder, or if you’re serving this to a mixed-age crowd, maybe skip these heat enhancing steps.
EASY, CHEESY TACO PASTA
1 lb. lean ground beef
1 pinch salt and pepper
2 tbsp. homemade taco seasoning (or 1 store-bought packet)
1 tsp. cayenne (optional)
2 cups water
1 cup jarred salsa
1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese
8 ounces dried pasta (I like radiatore, but you can use rotini, large shells, or any bite-sized shape you choose)
1 slicing tomato, chopped (optional)
Small handful of cilantro (optional)
Sliced avocado (optional)
Add ground beef to a large, deep skillet set to medium heat. Season beef with salt and pepper. Crumble beef as it browns. Cook until no more pink is visible. Drain grease.
Sprinkle in taco seasoning and water and stir. Add salsa and pasta noodles. Bring skillet to a boil. Stir then cover and reduce heat to a simmer. Let cook for 15 more minutes, or until pasta is tender.
Remove from heat and add in cheese. Stir until melted.
Top with tomato, cilantro, or avocado and serve.