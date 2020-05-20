Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: These quinoa energy bites are a timeless recipe we have been making for years.
They are perfect for snacking on, plus they’re energizing and healthy. They are a fast and delicious treat that is super easy to customize.
We didn’t add as much honey, but added more peanut butter and a bit of melted white chocolate on top to hold them together and add flavor. You could add in different ingredients to it such as nuts, dried berries, or even a protein powder.
We normally roll the bites into balls, but thought it would just be faster and easier to put cupcake liners in a pan and add 2-3 scoops to the liner. The bigger serving is also more filling.
If you have time to spare you can always stick to the traditional bite recipe by keeping them in bite-size portions.
Vanessa: Kaitlyn has been experimenting with many different recipes during this quarantine and practically did this one from memory, with a few alterations to the measurements of the ingredients. You will likely need some flexibility in adding additional sticky ingredients (like peanut butter or honey) to ensure the balls form without crumbling apart.
We really enjoy the ease in making these and that they are a healthier option than other snack items.
They are a great grab-n-go for picnics, car trips, or a quick meal to help you skip the drive thru. If you’ve got kiddos at home who are eating everything in sight, try this out. It may even help your grocery budget for snacks. These ingredients are fairly inexpensive and go a long way. We made our own peanut butter, which was an even cheaper option.
Quinoa is one of the world’s most popular health foods. It is very high in protein (which can reduce your appetite), fiber and is also gluten free. Quinoa is also good for blood sugar control and may help you lose weight. This recipe is a great way to incorporate all of these health benefits into a delicious little snack that keeps you satisfied.
Quinoa Energy Bites
3/4 cup (175 mL) uncooked quinoa
2 cups (500 mL) instant or quick oats (see Cook’s tips)
2/3 cup (150 mL) sweetened flaked coconut
1/2 cup (125 mL) miniature semi-sweet chocolate morsels
3/4 cup (175 mL) creamy peanut butter
1/3 cup (75 mL) honey or agave nectar
Add all the ingredients to a mixing bowl. Mix well.
Use a 2 tablespoon scoop to scoop out mixture and roll into balls. Place on a pan lined with waxed paper.
Place pan in freezer for 8-10 minutes or in refrigerator for 30 minutes to firm up.
Store bites in a sealed container in the refrigerator for four – five days or store in the freezer for longer.