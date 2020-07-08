Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
aitlyn: This orange creamsicle pie is a fun new recipe that everyone loved.
The pie was super refreshing and a different turn on pie making. Another way to make this would be using graham crackers or vanilla wafers for the crust, or you could even make the filling into popsicles.
Instead of adding whipped topping on top, you could put a layer on the crust. Although this was super easy to make, it took a bit of prep time so I suggest prepping the night before.
This recipe used very little dishes, which is perfect because we all hate doing them. This pie tastes delicious frozen but it’s also good just in its normal state.
It is perfect for picnics, gatherings, or even regular hot summer days.
Vanessa: Orange creamsicles have always been one of my favorite refreshing treats. This pie recipe is so versatile and easy to make, that you’ll be sure to find a way to make it to match your menu.
We were slightly rushed when we made this, so allowing extra time would certainly be a helpful consideration. The recipe itself doesn’t take too long, but baking the pie crust and letting it cool completely is an integral piece to the recipe, as is the one hour chill time.
With that being said, Kaitlyn’s recommendation to make it the day before you plan to serve it would be perfect.
Not an orange flavor fan? You can easily sub out the orange flavors for a delicious key lime dish. If lime juice seems too tart, perhaps try a lemon-lime soda instead.
No matter if you serve this recipe frozen or refrigerated, it is sure to be a hit at any gathering or meal. Or, if you just want a way to treat yourself, make the pie, then freeze it as individual slices with the desired garnishments for portion control or an easy grab-no-go dessert for your meal at work.
Orange Creamsicle Pie
1 refrigerated pie crust
1 medium orange
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup boiling water
3 oz. package of orange gelatin
3 cups orange sherbet, divided
8 oz. whipped topping, divided
Preheat oven to 425. Gently unroll pie crust and place into a deep pie plate, pressing dough into the bottom and up the sides. Prick the bottom and sides with a fork. Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely.
Zest an orange to measure 1 teaspoon zest, then juice the orange to measure 1/4 cup juice. Place cream cheese in a mixing bowl, then whisk juice and the zest into the cream cheese until smooth.
Microwave water in a bowl on high for 1 1/2 -2 minutes, or until boiling. Whisk in the gelatin and stir until completely dissolved. Pack 1 cup of the sherbet into a measuring cup, then gradually add to the gelatin, stirring until mixture is well blended and thickened. Immediately whisk gelatin mixture into the cream cheese mixture.
Add half of the whipped topping (1 1/2 cups) to cream cheese mixture. Mix gently until well blended. Fill the pie shell with the filling. Chill at least one hour.
Fill decorating bags with the remaining whipped topping. Use the whipped topping, pieces of orange, and remaining sherbet as garnish, or to serve on the side.