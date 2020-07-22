If you had to describe summer in one bite, it would probably be something cool and refreshing like this bruschetta pasta salad.
You can choose any pasta you have in your pantry, but if you’re going shopping, pick up some orecchiette. The shape is perfect for cradling small cherry tomatoes. If you use a pasta with more nooks and crannies, you may have to add more dressing to coat.
If you’re a backyard gardener, or if you’ve inherited a crop of heirlooms or other full-sized tomatoes, use those. Just chop up whatever you have and toss with the pasta and other ingredients. It’s a great way to use up a crop of tomatoes. You can even consider going heavy on the tomatoes and light on the pasta for a lower-carb pasta salad that tastes great and still delivers all the flavors of summer.
Serve with wine and enjoy your easy, breezy summertime dinner.
Bruschetta pasta salad
1 pound orecchiette pasta (or other bite-sized pasta)
1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
Salt
Freshly cracked black pepper
1-2 cloves garlic, minced
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
8-10 basil leaves, chopped
Balsamic glaze, for serving (optional)
Fill a large pot with salted water to a boil, and cook orecchiette according to package, or until al dente. Drain and transfer to large serving bowl. Lightly drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil, and toss to coat. This will keep pasta from sticking. Let cool at least 10 minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk together balsamic, 3 tablespoons olive oil, salt and pepper.
Add garlic and tomatoes to bowl with pasta. Drizzle with dressing, and toss until well-coated.
Sprinkle with chopped basil leaves.
Finish with a drizzle of balsamic glaze and serve warm or chill in the fridge for a few hours first for a cool, refreshing dinner on a hot day.