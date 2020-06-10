Enjoy the taste of the classic cocktail, now as a cupcake. These are kid-friendly, and the perfect way to incorporate fresh summer pineapples in your desserts.
You can use canned pineapple, but if you have the time to crush a few slices of fresh pineapple, go for it. You’ll get so much more flavor.
Top with maraschino cherries, extra coconut flakes and a bright and cheery drink umbrella, and your crew will fall in love with this cute little taste of the tropics.
PINA COLADA CUPCAKES
1 box white cake mix
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1 cup pineapple juice (from the crushed pineapple)
3 egg whites
1 cup sweetened coconut flakes
2/3 cup crushed pineapple
1 tsp coconut extract
Frosting:
1/2 cup butter (1 stick)
1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese
2 tsp vanilla extract
2 tsp coconut extract
3-4 cups powdered sugar
Toppings:
Another cup of coconut flakes
Maraschino cherries (with or without stems)
Pineapple wedges cut very tiny
Drink umbrellas
Preheat oven to 350. Line a cupcake pan with cupcake liners. Recipe makes about 18 cupcakes. Set aside.
In a large bowl, add the cake mix, vegetable oil and crushed pineapple, and beat with a hand mixer until just combined. Add the coconut, pineapple, coconut extract and mix well.
Fill the cupcake liners about 3/4 of the way full. Bake for 18-20 minutes.
Remove cupcakes from oven and let cool completely on a wire rack.
Meanwhile, make the frosting by beating together cream cheese and butter. Next, add the extracts and beat again. Then, add powdered sugar one cup at a time and combine until desired level of sweetness.
Pipe or spread frosting onto cooled cupcakes. Top each with a cherry and pineapple wedge. Sprinkle with extra coconut flakes. Secure pineapple with a toothpick or, alternatively, spear pineapple wedge with the drink umbrella to hold it in place.