Pina Colada Cupcakes_1
Meghan Rodgers

Enjoy the taste of the classic cocktail, now as a cupcake. These are kid-friendly, and the perfect way to incorporate fresh summer pineapples in your desserts.

You can use canned pineapple, but if you have the time to crush a few slices of fresh pineapple, go for it. You’ll get so much more flavor.

Top with maraschino cherries, extra coconut flakes and a bright and cheery drink umbrella, and your crew will fall in love with this cute little taste of the tropics.

 

PINA COLADA CUPCAKES

1 box white cake mix

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 cup pineapple juice (from the crushed pineapple)

3 egg whites

1 cup sweetened coconut flakes

2/3 cup crushed pineapple

1 tsp coconut extract

 

Frosting:

1/2 cup butter (1 stick)

1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp coconut extract

3-4 cups powdered sugar

 

Toppings:

Another cup of coconut flakes

Maraschino cherries (with or without stems)

Pineapple wedges cut very tiny

Drink umbrellas

 

Preheat oven to 350. Line a cupcake pan with cupcake liners. Recipe makes about 18 cupcakes. Set aside.

In a large bowl, add the cake mix, vegetable oil and crushed pineapple, and beat with a hand mixer until just combined. Add the coconut, pineapple, coconut extract and mix well.

Fill the cupcake liners about 3/4 of the way full. Bake for 18-20 minutes.

Remove cupcakes from oven and let cool completely on a wire rack.

Meanwhile, make the frosting by beating together cream cheese and butter. Next, add the extracts and beat again. Then, add powdered sugar one cup at a time and combine until desired level of sweetness.

Pipe or spread frosting onto cooled cupcakes. Top each with a cherry and pineapple wedge. Sprinkle with extra coconut flakes. Secure pineapple with a toothpick or, alternatively, spear pineapple wedge with the drink umbrella to hold it in place.

Tags

Recommended for you