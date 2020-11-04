Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: This was by far the best pork chop recipe we have ever made.
It was so good, in fact, we had no leftovers. We were curious to see if the recipe would be better in the air fryer or grilled and it was no competition, the air fried ones were significantly better, and we will never grill them again.
The air-fried pork chops were cooked to the perfect amount of tenderness and flavor. Other than being so delicious, it was also quite speedy to make and very easy.
All we had to do was mix together a few ingredients, spread them onto the pork chops, and air fry.
This recipe was so easy to make, you could involve little ones to help if you want them to start getting involved with helping meals.
This will forever be our new go-to recipe for pork chops and I’m positive everyone will agree with that.
Vanessa: I’ve always struggled making the perfect bone-in pork chop ... unless it’s in a slow cooker.
We thought it would be fun to try out the air fryer to see if this option would solve our pork chop woes.
As Kaitlyn mentioned, the prep work is incredibly minimal. The ingredients are also common enough that most people likely already have the majority of them already in the pantry.
Due to the size of the pork chops, we were only able to fit 4 in the air fryer at a time. So that we wouldn’t have to wait to cook the remaining two, we grilled them in a grill pan.
I have a few words of wisdom on both of these cooking methods. 1. We should have used parchment paper to line the air fryer racks. This step would likely have saved us some clean up time. 2. The grill pan is not the way to go with this recipe. The coating doesn’t cook well using this method, and the pork chops don’t have the same crispy/tender/perfectly done texture as the air fryer creates.
Next time we will make two batches in the air fryer. If an air fryer is not an option in your home, a backup cooking method would be the oven. (Consider it to be like a shake-n-bake recipe and use those cooking times and temperatures as a guide.) 3. Speaking of shake-n-bake, a change that I would make in hindsight of having made these would be to put the ingredients for the rub into a gallon-sized freezer bag to coat the pork chops. This would also aid in minimizing clean up.
This recipe is highly recommended by our entire family. The only thing that we would change in the future is making extras for a second serving, or for leftovers.
Air Fried Pork Chops
6 bone-in pork chops
6 tbsp. brown sugar
3 tbsp. paprika
4 1/2 tsp. salt
3 tbsp. black pepper
1 tbsp. ground or dijon mustard
1 1/2 tbsp. onion powder
3/4 tsp. garlic powder
Oil for spritzing
Rinse pork chops with cool water and pat dry.
In a small bowl, mix all of the dry ingredients.
Spritz the pork chops with oil and rub on the mix.
Air fry at 400 degrees for 12 minutes, flipping the pork chops over after 6 minutes.