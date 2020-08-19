Lettuce wraps are one of my favorite ways to use up leftovers and get my kids to eat more vegetables. Plus, they’re fresh, full of flavor and easy on the cook.
For anyone starting without leftovers, you can grab pulled pork from the meat aisle of your grocery store. Look for unseasoned or smoked pork that’s without sauce. For the barbecue sauce, opt for something mustard-forward, usually labeled Gold or Carolina sauce. Finally, grab a bag of prepared slaw from the produce department.
Whether you’re using up leftovers or starting from scratch, this dinner will be on the table in less than 30 minutes.
Pulled Pork Lettuce Wraps
2 small heads bibb or butter lettuce
1 large English cucumber
1/4 cup roasted peanuts
1/2 cup mustard barbecue sauce, such as gold or Carolina
1/2 cup hoisin sauce
2 cups pulled pork (about 1 pound)
1 cup prepared coleslaw
Separate the leaves from 2 small heads bibb or butter lettuce, then wash and dry.
Trim and halve 1 large English cucumber lengthwise, then thinly slice crosswise into half-moons.
Finely chop 1/4 cup peanuts. Combine the cucumber and peanuts together in a medium bowl.
Place 1/2 cup mustard barbecue sauce with 1/2 cup hoisin sauce in a small bowl and stir to combine.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 pound pulled pork and 1 cup coleslaw. Cook until the pork is heated through and the coleslaw is softened. Add 1/2 of the sauce mixture and stir to combine. Serve in the lettuce leaves as wraps, topped with more sauce and the cucumber and peanut mixture.