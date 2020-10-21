Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Going into this recipe I honestly didn’t think I would like it. I was pleasantly surprised to find how delicious this recipe is.
I don’t typically like pumpkin-flavored foods, but this was the perfect amount of sugar, spice and everything nice.
The noodles had the perfect amount of pumpkin flavor in it and the sauce pulled it all together.
We were a little unsure about the toasted pecans because we have never made them before. We chose to microwave them instead of using the oven.
One word of advise that we have about toasting penans in the microwave is to let them cool in between the one-minute increments because we ended up burning a few of them.
We ended up picking a few of the burned pecans out, and the rest were fine. This was overall a delicious recipe that will now be our go-to pumpkin flavor recipe.
Vanessa: I originally had high hopes of us making a scrumptious homemade pumpkin ravioli and sauce, but timing has not been on our side, and I really wanted some sort of pumpkin pasta.
I found homemade pumpkin noodles at the Williamsport Grower’s Market.
Truthfully, I’ve never used pasta that didn’t come out of a box from the grocery store. It seemed a little intimidating to figure out how to cook them at first.
I have not boiled pasta noodles in years. I normally cook my noodles in chicken broth in the microwave, but I decided to boil these noodles to make sure I didn’t do something that would mar them in taste or texture. Boiling them for about 10 minutes was perfect.
The sauce that we made to toss the noodles with was a perfect complement to the recipe.
The flavor was subtle and very light.
I expected more of a brown sugar sweetness, but there wasn’t any of that. I ended up sprinkling a little nutmeg on my serving to see how it would be with another flavor of fall, but it wasn’t really necessary.
If you’ve got a sweet tooth, perhaps you’ll want to candy the pecans. I imagine that will make this recipe absolutely amazing. If you aren’t able to locate pumpkin noodles, find some pumpkin ravioli or make your own. The flavor is not overpowering, and we’ve got three anti-pumpkin people who tried this recipe who can confirm that they gave this recipe two thumbs up each right before grabbing their second serving.
Pumpkin noodles with brown butter sauce and pecans
1 lb pumpkin flavored pasta noodles
Brown butter sauce:
1 stick of butter
2 1/2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
1 1/2 tbsp. brown sugar
1/4 cup chopped pecans, toasted
Boil noodles according to package or if homemade noodles, boil about 10 minutes. Drain, and transfer to a serving dish.
Toast the pecans in one of two ways.
Spread in an even layer in a pan and bake at 350 for 10 minutes, until lightly browned.
Spread in an even layer in a microwave-safe dish and microwave at 1 minute intervals for about 3-6 minutes until lightly browned.
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook until the butter just begins to brown, about 4 minutes.
Be careful not to overcook or the butter will burn.
Remove from heat.
Mix in balsamic vinegar and brown sugar. Pour over the noodles and sprinkle with pecans.