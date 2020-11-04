Here’s a quick bread that doesn’t rely upon yeast to rise. In this recipe, baking powder and baking soda act as the leavening agent. No rising or kneading required. Just a quick mix of ingredients and pop it in the oven.
This particular recipe is incredibly moist with notes of holiday spices. I like to have it around on Thanksgiving weekend. It’s a sign of the season.
For fall baking I use pumpkin pie spice that has nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger and allspice blended together — a Seriously Simple tip. I use it in much of my fall baking when I want to include those toasty, comforting flavors. The following recipe makes one large loaf; if I have leftover bread, it keeps a few days in a plastic bag. After that, slice it up and pop it in your freezer. You never know when you’ll crave a slice of this addicting spiced sweet bread.
Pumpkin Tea Bread
For the bread:
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1 (15-oz) can pumpkin puree
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
3/4 cup olive oil
2 large eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
3/4 cup chopped toasted pecans
For the topping:
1 1/2 tbsp. turbinado or sugar in the raw
1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
Grease and flour a 9-by-5-inch nonstick loaf pan.
Sift together the flour, baking powder baking soda, salt and pumpkin pie spice into a bowl. Reserve.
Combine the pumpkin puree with the sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla extract in a food processor and process for about 2 minutes or until light and airy.
Gradually add the flour mixture and process until well incorporated.
Add the pecans and pulse a few times until incorporated, making sure not to puree the pecans. Transfer to the prepared pan. Use a rubber spatula to smooth the top. Combine the topping ingredients and mix so it is well blended. Sprinkle on the topping evenly atop the pumpkin batter.
Bake in a 350-degree oven for 55 minutes to one hour or until a pick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean. Cool on wire rack for an hour. Use a knife and spatula to ease the loaf out of the pan and then place onto a platter, slice and serve.