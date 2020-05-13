Regular cheesecake has never been a dessert I wanted to eat. Sure, I’d order it at restaurants every once in a while, and it would scratch my itch for something sweet, but I usually found it too dense or too dry for my liking. At best, it was fine — definitely not memorable.
Cheesecake has also never been a dessert I wanted to bake. As a reluctant baker who prefers instant gratification treats, I found traditional cheesecake far too time-consuming and tedious.
Instant Pot cheesecake is a different story.
The texture falls somewhere between an oven-baked cheesecake and a no-bake cheesecake or cream cheese pie. It’s sturdy without being dense, with a just-sweet-enough taste that’s balanced with a little bit of tang from the sour cream topping and an impossible light creaminess that blows me away every time I eat it.
The taste and texture won me over, but what keeps me making it for practically every occasion is how easy it is. Turns out, aside from several overlapping ingredients, instant pot cheesecake is nothing like its time-consuming oven-baked cousin. It’s a breeze to whip together.
Ingredients for the crust, followed by the filling ingredients, are whirled together with a few pulses in the food processor before cooking. The hardest part is resting the cheesecake overnight in the fridge, so it can firm up before you slice into it.
Instant Pot Cheesecake
For the crust:
Cooking spray
3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs (from about 8 whole crackers)
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 tbsp. granulated sugar
2 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
For the filling:
2 (8-oz) packages Philadelphia cream cheese, at room temperature
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup heavy cream
2 large eggs, at room temperature
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/4 tsp. salt
For the sour cream topping:
1/2 cup sour cream
2 tsp. granulated sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Coat a 7-inch-wide, 3-inch-deep springform baking pan with cooking spray. Line the bottom with a parchment paper round. Pour 1 1/2 cups of water in the bottom of an Instant Pot and set a trivet on top. If you’ve got a trivet with handles, make sure they are up. Otherwise, fold a 15-inch piece of aluminum foil into a 2-inch-wide strip to be used as a sling.
Make the crust. Place the graham cracker crumbs, flour, and sugar in the bowl of food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Pulse 2 to 3 times to combine. Add the butter and pulse until the crumbs are moist and press together easily, 10 to 12 pulses. Transfer the crust to the prepared pan and use a heavy-bottomed glass to tightly press it into the bottom of the pan.
Make the filling. Wipe out the bowl of the food processor with a paper towel or clean kitchen towel. Add the cream cheese, sugar, cream, eggs, flour, vanilla and salt. Pulse, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed, until smooth, 12 to 14 pulses. Pour the filling into the pan and smooth out the top with a spatula.
Cover the pan with a paper towel. Cover the paper towel with a piece of aluminum foil, crimping the foil tightly around the edges of the pan. If you’re using foil as a sling, place the sling under the pan and then place the pan in the pressure cooker.
Lock the lid into place and make sure the valve is set to seal. Use the manual setting to set the pressure cooker on high pressure for 25 minutes. It should take 10 to 15 minutes to come to pressure.
When the cook time is complete, let the pressure cooker naturally release pressure for 20 minutes, then do a quick release of the remaining pressure. Gently remove the pan from the pressure cooker and uncover. The cheesecake should be mostly set with a jiggly, not wiggly, center — just the center (about an inch) should move like Jell-O when gently shaken.
Top with a sour cream mixture. Whisk together the sour cream, sugar and vanilla in a small bowl. Pour onto the cheesecake and let cool in the pan for 1 hour.
Refrigerate the cheesecake for 12 to 24 hours before removing from the pan and slicing to serve.
Kelli Foster is associate food editor for TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.