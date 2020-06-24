Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: This s’mores dip is definitely our simplest recipe.
We will be making this again due to popular demand. It was ready within minutes and took almost no effort to make.
It is a great alternative to sitting by the fire, waiting for your marshmallow to get perfectly browned.
We knew the marshmallows would turn out perfectly with this recipe, and they did. We decided to use mini marshmallows instead of full sized marshmallows, but either would work fine.
We often find ourselves with stale marshmallows due to not eating them up fast enough, so we started freezing them, which extends the life of our marshmallows and also keeps them from sticking together when the weather gets warm.
I would add a few more marshmallows on top and probably add a little cooking oil with the chocolate to avoid burning it, but overall, it turned out fantastic.
Vanessa: If you are the family that routinely keeps chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallows in stock, you’re all set to make this dip.
As Kaitlyn mentioned, the s’mores dip allows you to experience the flavors of camping without smelling like the campfire smoke or risking the infamous flaming marshmallow.
The 5-6 inch pan is the perfect size for a small gathering of about 4-5 people, though you could easily double for a 10 inch pan to serve more.
If you are looking for a new spin on banana splits or ice cream sundaes, you could dollop this dip on an ice cream of your choice and top with fresh strawberries or drizzle with some soft creamy peanut butter for an explosion of flavor.
Next time we make this, I plan to add a thin layer of peanut butter after the chocolate is melted and before adding the marshmallows.
If graham crackers aren’t your dipper of choice, animal crackers, pizzelles or vanilla wafers make a tasty alternative.
S’mores Dip
6 oz. chocolate chip morsels
Marshmallows
Dippers
Preheat oven to 450.
Add the chocolate chips to a 5-6 inch cast iron pan. Bake for 3-5 minutes. Make sure chocolate chips are completely melted.
Add marshmallows to cover and bake 4-6 minutes, or until marshmallows are golden brown.
Serve warm with your favorite dippers.