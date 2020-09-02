This filling, savory salad is just what you need to stick to your healthy diet.
It’s loaded with flavor, but also packs a punch with tons of heart-healthy kale.
One cup of kale contains contains a mere 33 calories, but 206 percent of your daily recommend vitamin A (healthy hair and skin), 134 percent of your vitamin C (immune system), and a whopping 680 percent of your vitamin K.
It’s one of the best foods around for fighting inflammation and maintaining healthy bone density.
Kale is packed with fiber, which will keep you fuller longer, while also aiding in lowering cholesterol. Enjoy kale in this salad and all your salads and feel your best.
Kale, butternut squash salad with almonds
1 1/2 cups cubed butternut squash
1 tbsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. light brown sugar
1 bunch kale, stems removed
6 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
3 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
1/2 tbsp. Dijon mustard
Salt
Fresh ground pepper
1/2 cup sliced, raw almonds
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line baking sheet with foil.
In a small bowl, add 3 tablespoons olive oil, balsamic vinegar and mustard. Whisk until dressing is combined.
In medium bowl, combine squash, 2 tablespoons olive oil, brown sugar and cinnamon. Toss until coated. Transfer to foil-lined baking sheet and roast for 20-25 minutes, turning once or twice.
Remove from oven and let cool slightly.
In the meantime, over high heat, add 1 tablespoon olive oil to a large skillet. Add kale and cook until slightly wilted. Leaves will turn a bright green, then you know it’s done.
Cook time will be about 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool for about 5 minutes.
Pour most of the dressing on the kale leaves and toss until coated. Transfer to serving bowl. Add roasted squash and almonds. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with remaining dressing.