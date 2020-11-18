Salmon is one of my family’s favorite weeknight proteins — it’s fast to cook and always comes out flavorful. So, when I learned I could pop salmon fillets into my air fryer and they’d cook even faster with even more flavor, I just had to try it.
Thanks to the circulating hot air of the air fryer, these salmon fillets cook up perfectly on all sides in minutes, and the resulting salmon is crisp on the outside and juicy and flaky on the inside. In short, air frying salmon is a fail-proof way to get perfect salmon every single time.
For these air fryer salmon fillets, you’re going to make a little spice rub for the salmon before cooking. I love a combination of smoked paprika and kosher salt, but you can use any dried spices you like. Season the salmon on all sides with the spices, then coat the salmon in a little olive oil for cooking. Asking you to season the protein and then add oil might seem counter-intuitive, but coating the spices in the oil protects them, and helps give the salmon a pan-fried-like exterior.
Pop your salmon fillets into a preheated air fryer, giving them plenty of room, and cook for seven minutes before checking for doneness. One of the great things about air frying is that you can add another minute or two of cooking without much effort. Your goal is lightly browned salmon that is still moist inside (use a fork to peek at the doneness). Serve the salmon immediately after cooking.
Perfect Air Fryer Salmon
1 tsp. smoked paprika
1 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
2 (6 to 8-oz) skin-on salmon fillets (about 1 1/2 inches thick)
2 tsp. olive oil
Heat an air fryer for 10 minutes at 390 F.
Place smoked paprika, kosher salt and black pepper in a small bowl and stir to combine. Check two salmon fillets for pin bones and remove any missed bones with tweezers or pliers. Season the salmon on all sides with the spice mixture. Drizzle the salmon with olive oil and rub to evenly coat.
Place the salmon skin-side down in the air fryer and cook until golden-brown on top and the flesh flakes at the end when gently tested with a fork, 7 to 9 minutes.