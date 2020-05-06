Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: This was our first time making this Detroit-style pizza, and it certainly will not be the last.
It was a huge hit and everyone loved it. It takes a nice turn on traditional pizza, and anyone can customize it.
We made two pizzas, one refrigerated, store-bought pizza dough and one homemade dough. Both were delicious, but I prefer the store-bought dough.
When we made the homemade dough, it didn’t seem to cook as well, and we added a bit too much sauce.
However, we can always change that in the future by using less sauce, a bit more cheese and cook the dough more before it gets topped with the toppings.
Like every pizza, this is very customizable, so picky eaters can put what they want on, and there won’t be as much whining since they were the one to top it.
Vanessa: We are huge pizza lovers, so when I saw this recipe, I knew we needed to try it out.
Our original plan was to use the healthier 2-ingredient dough recipe for both pizzas (equal parts plain, non-fat Greek yogurt and self-rising flour). But then we saw the grocery store was still out of self-rising flour.
So, knowing that we’d be making our own self-rising flour out of all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt, we opted to purchase a refrigerated pizza crust for the second one.
One thing that probably made a big difference in the homemade dough pizza, was that we did not measure out the sauce at all.
I’m sure way too much got poured on. That, combined with perhaps the thickness of the homemade dough made it not quite as cooked as the refrigerated crust.
In the future, we will experiment with rolling the dough thinner and making sure it bubbles up a bit more before adding the toppings. The taste was still fantastic, but it could have been crispier.
We even tossed around the idea of making a stuffed crust or garlic knot crust for the next round.
If you are watching the budget, but love a good restaurant-quality pizza recipe, this is for you. It’s relatively quick to pull together, and is a fun family activity.
Kids love to help cook, and recipes that they help contribute to leads to them being more likely to try new recipes and ingredients down the road.
Detroit-Style Pizza
26 ounces Muenster cheese, grated
4 ounces mozzarella cheese, grated
1/2 tbsp. vegetable oil
Flour for sprinkling
1 refrigerated pizza dough or 1 pound frozen pizza dough, thawed
1/4 tsp. Italian seasoning
Pepperoni slices
1/3 cup pizza sauce
Preheat the oven to 500 F.
Brush a 12-inch cast iron skillet with oil. On a lightly floured surface, stretch and roll the dough to a 10-inch square.
Transfer the dough to the skillet and press to fill the pan. Thoroughly pierce the dough with a fork. Top the dough with half of the Italian seasoning and place the pan on the stovetop. Cook over high heat for 2-3 minutes, or until the dough slightly puffs.
Remove the pan from the heat and top with the pepperoni slices, then both cheeses, making sure to cover the entire pizza, including the edges, with the cheese. Top with the remaining seasoning. Use a spoon to dollop the pizza sauce onto the dough. Add some more pepperoni slices and bake for 15 minutes on the bottom rack of the oven.