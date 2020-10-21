This pumpkin curry bisque is made with ingredients you likely already have at your house. No special stop at the grocery store required, just get right to cooking and this soup will be ready in 20 minutes.
This recipe is perfect for cool, crisp October and November nights when everyone is craving pumpkin. But it’s easy enough, you’ll be tempted to make it all yearlong. It’s so tasty, there’s no reason not to.
There is a hint of curry here, but if it’s not your favorite, don’t be alarmed. It’s a fairly subtle flavor. The same goes for the coconut milk. They’re both there, but they’re not overpowering.
This recipe can easily be adapted to be vegan, just use vegetable broth. It’s also naturally dairy-free, so it’s great for serving when you’re not totally sure of the modern day diets in your group of family or friends.
CREAM FREE PUMPKIN CURRY BISQUE
1 tbsp. olive oil (or coconut oil)
1 onion, chopped
3-4 cups chicken stock (or vegetable stock)
2 15-oz. cans pumpkin puree
1 cup coconut milk
1-2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. mild curry
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1/4 tsp. ground cumin
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper (more of less depending on your spicy preference)
1/8 tsp. nutmeg
Freshly ground black pepper
Optional: pepitas or parmesan cheese
In a large pot, on medium heat, pour oil.
Add onion and saute for about 5-6 minutes or until onion turns translucent and begins to brown.
Add chicken stock, pumpkin, coconut milk, salt, curry, ginger, cumin, nutmeg and cayenne and bring to a simmer. Continue to simmer for about 10 minutes.
In small batches, ladle soup into blender. Blend until smooth. (Alternatively, you can use an immersion blender right in the pot.) Pour soup into large bowl or serving container.
Serve immediately.
Top with more cayenne, pepitas or parmesan cheese.