Ditch the baking dish and make this easy skillet broccoli, cheese and rice casserole. Cooking the casserole in a skillet keeps the flavors and textures fresh — no mushy, sad broccoli! Serve this easy side with baked chicken for a family-pleasing healthy dinner that’s ready in just 30 minutes.
Broccoli, Cheese & Rice Casserole
1 tbsp. unsalted butter
8 ounces fresh cremini mushrooms, stemmed and chopped
1 cup chopped yellow onion
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp. finely chopped fresh thyme
2 (8.8-oz.) pouches microwavable brown rice or 3 1/2 cups cooked brown rice
1 cup unsalted chicken broth
1/2 cup sour cream
2 tbsp. mayonnaise
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground pepper
3 tbsp. cornstarch
3 cups broccoli florets, cut into bite-size pieces
1 cup shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese
Preheat broiler and position a rack 6 to 8 inches from the heat source. Melt butter in a large high-sided ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and onion; cook, stirring often, until browned and tender, about 7 minutes. Add garlic and thyme; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add rice, stirring to coat and break up clumps.
Whisk broth, sour cream, mayonnaise, mustard, salt and pepper in a bowl until smooth. Whisk in cornstarch. Add the mixture to the pan; stir to combine. Stir in broccoli; let the mixture come to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to medium and cook until the broccoli is bright green and tender, about 7 minutes. Remove from heat; sprinkle with cheese.
Transfer the skillet to the oven; broil until the cheese has melted, about 2 minutes. Serve hot.