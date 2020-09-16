Tandoori chicken is a traditional Northern Indian dish of spiced yogurt-marinated chicken cooked in a clay oven.
In this tandoori chicken salad recipe, we grill chicken and toss it in a salad with grilled tomatoes and cucumber.
Chopped Tandoori Chicken Salad
1 cup nonfat plain yogurt, divided
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 1/2 tsp. ground cumin, divided
1 1/2 tsp. garam masala, divided
1 tsp. ground coriander
1 tsp. ground turmeric
3/4 tsp. salt, divided
1/2 tsp. freshly ground pepper
1 1/4 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed
2 pints grape or cherry tomatoes
1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
3 tbsp. white-wine vinegar
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
Cayenne pepper to taste
8 cups chopped romaine lettuce
1 cucumber, chopped
1 (15-oz.) can chickpeas, rinsed
Whisk 1/2 cup yogurt, the garlic, 2 teaspoons cumin, 1 teaspoon garam masala, coriander, turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Place chicken in a sealable gallon-size plastic bag and add the yogurt mixture. Close the bag and massage the marinade into the chicken. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours.
Twenty minutes before you are ready to grill, preheat grill to medium-high.
Remove the chicken from the marinade (discard the remaining marinade). Take the chicken and tomatoes out to the grill. Oil the grill rack.
Place the chicken on the hottest part of the grill. Skewer the tomatoes or place in a grill basket. Grill the chicken, turning once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165°F, 5 to 6 minutes per side.
Grill the tomatoes, turning or stirring occasionally, until slightly charred, 5 to 6 minutes. Let cool while you prepare the dressing and the rest of the salad.
Combine the remaining 1/2 cup yogurt, 1/2 teaspoon each cumin and garam masala and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Whisk in cilantro, vinegar, oil and cayenne. Add romaine, cucumber and chickpeas. Chop the chicken and add to the salad; toss well. Serve with the tomatoes.
Tasty tips
Marinate chicken for up to 24 hours.
Oiling a grill rack before you grill foods helps ensure that the food won’t stick. Oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.) When grilling delicate foods like tofu and fish, it is helpful to coat the food with cooking spray.