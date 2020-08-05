Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: For this being our first time making sponge cake, we did pretty well and it tasted delicious.
Unlike other cakes, it is very fluffy and it’s basically a blank canvas so it is really easy to add different toppings such as frozen or fresh fruit, different jellies or jams, whipped cream, or even cinnamon and sugar. We were short on sugar, so we had to use Splenda, which worked just as well and tasted just as good. It was a super recipe to make and wasn’t difficult at all.
Usually when I think of making a sponge cake I always thought it would take lots of time and energy, hence why we never made it, but it was definitely simple and we will be making this again soon.
Vanessa: If you are looking for a lighter option dessert for a summer gathering or a refreshing dessert, this is a great pick. I’m not even certain that I’ve eaten sponge cake before, but this recipe sounded easy with simple, common ingredients. Once we started combining ingredients, it became obvious that one could pull this dish together in very little time. Instead of baking it in the oven, we used the air fryer since it wouldn’t heat up the kitchen.
I believe we had the tray on a higher rack than I should have for a few minutes, because the top of the cake got browner than I think it should have. We’ll change that up the next time we make it, but otherwise, it turned out great.
To make it a cool dessert, we added frozen blueberries and topped with homemade whipped cream. Some extra powdered sugar and cinnamon would also be a delectable addition.
I’ve seen other recipes that call for pound cake as a filler. You could cut it into pieces and use it as a filler in a trifle with berries or as a layered dessert. Or as a twist, slice or cube it and grill either in slices, or as a kabob with fresh fruit. It would also be a fantastic poke cake. It’s so versatile and way cheaper to make this at home than it is to buy a pre-made one from the store.
Sponge cake
4 eggs, separated
4 tbsp. milk
3 tbsp. oil
1/2 cup flour
1/4 cup sugar or 24 packets of Splenda
Whisk together the egg yolks, oil, milk, then sift the flour into a bowl.
In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites and sugar until stiff peaks form. Then add in the contents from step one and mix until blended.
Line a loaf pan with parchment paper and pour in the batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.
When it’s finished baking, remove from the pan and allow to cool on a cooling rack.