Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Steak is one of those things that we don’t get very often, but when we do it has to be perfect. This skirt steak fajita recipe is amazing.
The marinade is to die for and it makes the steak super juicy and full of flavor. The marinade itself is really only a few ingredients that many people may regularly keep on hand, and takes about 5 minutes to add together and let sit for a bit. This makes the recipe super easy and quick to pull together.
We added the vegetables to create the desired fajitas, but potatoes, broccoli, corn, etc. would be delicious with this steak. Making the side also doesn’t have to be a chore, just throwing some rice in a cooker can make for a delicious side, with some seasoning of course. I’m a huge garlic lover and the garlic and other seasonings in this recipe perfectly meshed together to season the steak perfectly.
Since this is definitely a recipe we won’t have very often, that just means I can try and make the most out of all the leftovers.
Needless to say, this is one of my new favorite meals, and for sure one of my new favorite recipes due to the ease of making it and how quick it is to make.
Vanessa: I usually shy away from purchasing steak in the grocery store. I don't consider myself someone who can cook it properly, so we normally stick to chicken in our home. Then I saw this steak fajita recipe and it looked like it would be something that even we novices could successfully make.
I love the budget-friendliness of this meal, as well as the alterations that you can make to best suit your family's tastes. Not only is skirt steak a cheaper but still flavorful cut of meat, but this time of year is perfect for harvesting peppers out of the garden or at the local grower's market at a great deal. We opted to serve the steak and vegetables over brown rice instead of traditional fajitas on a tortilla.
Brown rice is a gluten-free option that includes antioxidants and fiber, as well as protein. However, you can use creativity when serving this dish. To make it healthier, serve over a bed of greens as a delicious steak fajita salad, or over a blend of beans such as cannellini or black beans. There are so many ways to alter the recipe to ensure that leftovers won't get old ... if there even are any leftovers. We loved the flavor of the steak so much that it was mostly consumed in one sitting. Because this recipe was so easy to pull together, we will likely make 2 batches at once to enjoy for at least another meal or two after.
You will want to keep this marinade recipe to use again and again for all of your steak/beef recipes. Though I haven't tried it yet, I would anticipate that it would be a great one to use for a freezer meal recipe ... for when life is too crazy and there isn't even enough time in the day to mix the marinade.
I would add the skirt steak and marinade to a one-gallon freezer bag, the sliced peppers and onion in a quart freezer bag, and the grated cheese in another quart freezer bag. Place all the sealed bags inside a separate gallon freezer bag for an even easier meal to pull out, thaw and enjoy after a few minutes of cook time.
I love having recipes like this on hand for those weeks that I'm not able to get to the grocery store. If you are able, stockpile an assortment of these freezer meals when you have extra time in your schedule to prepare for weeks/months that money or time may be tight.
Your future self will thank you.
Steak Fajitas
Marinade ingredients
1/2 cup chicken broth
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 Tbsp. soy sauce
1 lime juiced, about 1 1/2 Tbsp.
2 garlic cloves, pressed
1 1/2 tsp. chili powder
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1 1/2 pounds skirt steak
Fajita filling ingredients
1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1 medium red bell pepper, sliced
1 medium green bell pepper, sliced
1 medium onion, sliced
8 oz. cheddar cheese, grated
For serving
Tortillas
Optional: sour cream, guacamole, salsa
Directions
Mix all the marinade ingredients in a small bowl. Place skirt steak in a large resealable storage bag and pour in the marinade. Move the steak around to coat. Seal and let it sit for 1-8 hours in the refrigerator.
Preheat a large cast iron skillet over high heat for 3 minutes. Remove the steak from the marinade and pat dry. Brush the steak with the oil and sear for 4-6 minutes per side, or until it reaches 145 degrees for medium doneness. Remove the steak and let it rest.
Add the peppers and onions to the skillet and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until softened.
Slice the steak across the grain into thin strips.