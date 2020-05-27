This time of year, I can’t get enough fruit. I like eating it fresh most of all, but I also find it impossible to pass on delicious, fruity baked goods. I came across a killer deal on strawberries at the market, so I was inspired to use some of my stash to make this strawberry muffin recipe.
These strawberry oatmeal muffins have tons of texture thanks to the quick-cook oatmeal. And the brown sugar gives just enough sweetness. You’ll love these for breakfast, brunch, or a snack.
Since strawberries can sink to the bottom of batter, coating them in flour first will help them float throughout. It also helps distribute their moisture throughout the muffin leaving you with something tender and tasty.
STRAWBERRY OATMEAL MUFFINS
1 cup quick-cooking oats, uncooked
1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
1 cup Greek yogurt
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1 egg, beaten
1 cup all-purpose flour, plus 2 tbsp. for strawberries
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 cup hulled and chopped strawberries
Preheat oven to 400 degrees Farenheit. Fill muffin pan with paper liners. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, add oats, brown sugar, yogurt, oil and egg. Mix well until combined. Set aside.
In the meantime, combine dry ingredients. In a medium bowl, add flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder and mix until combined.
In a small bowl, toss strawberries with 1-2 tablespoons of flour until lightly coated.
Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and use a spoon or rubber spatula to stir just until mixtures combine. Batter will be lumpy. Add strawberries and fold 2-3 times.
Scoop muffin mixture evenly between cups.
Bake on center rack for 20 minutes.
Remove muffins from oven and let cool for 5-10 minutes on a wire rack. Then, remove muffins from pan and place directly on the rack, and let cool the rest of the way.
Note: Muffins can be frozen for up to three months.