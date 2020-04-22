Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
K
aitlyn: We have made this recipe quite a few times now, so we feel like experts making these strombolis.
While making this, we decided to make our own dough to add a healthier aspect, rather than using store-bought dough, which tastes very similar.
The only downside to making the dough is the time that it takes, but it seems like everyone has time on their hands nowadays.
This is definitely a favorite in our household and it is great for people to add their own touch to their meal. We usually double the recipe so everyone has plenty and we can have leftovers for lunch, if they make it that far.
We once tried to put sauce on the inside but that was a “one and done.” The sauce spilled everywhere and was a giant mess. So if you decide to make this, I suggest heating the sauce up separately for dipping.
Along with the sauce, sliced cheese is a mess to work with because it can spill out everywhere and doesn’t hold up as well in this recipe. We chose to use our air fryer to reduce cooking time because it doesn’t need to be preheated, but an oven works just as well.
Vanessa: Finding all of the ingredients on my shopping list seems to be harder and harder these days, despite the grocery stores’ efforts to keep things well-stocked.
We chose to make homemade strombolis this week for a few different reasons: they are relatively cheap (much cheaper than store or restaurant-purchased), easy to personalize with the fillings and versatile.
I have made several trips to multiple stores now for self-rising flour for the dough over the past month or so, to no avail.
As has been customary recently, I researched how to either make my own, or what would work as a viable substitute. I was able to find a recipe that combines regular flour, baking powder and salt that worked great. Non-Greek yogurt could work if you can’t find Greek, but it is a big, sticky mess and you’ll end up using more flour to compensate.
If you’ve got kiddos at home who love to help, this is a fantastic recipe to pull together as a family. You’ll make lasting memories rolling the dough together and there are so many benefits to teaching children to cook, including: following directions, reading, math, science and problem solving. Additionally, kids who learn to cook at an early age are more likely to make meals from scratch when they grow up and will be more likely to try new foods.
Stromboli
1 package refrigerated pizza dough or homemade dough (see below)
Flour for dusting
Italian seasoning
Sliced pepperoni
Sliced deli ham
Parmesan cheese, grated
Mozzarella cheese, grated
Oil for spritzing
Optional: pizza sauce
Preheat oven to 350.
Roll the pizza dough onto a lightly floured surface, into a 16-by-10-inch rectangle. Sprinkle Italian seasoning over the dough.
Cut the dough in half width-wise. Layer the pepperoni onto the dough and sprinkle evenly with the cheeses. Starting with the short side, roll the dough into a log and press the ends to seal.
Make 3-5 small slits on each roll with a paring knife and sprinkle with Italian seasoning.
Cover a cooking tray with a piece of parchment paper and lightly spritz with oil. Place strombolis, slit side down, onto the parchment paper.
Bake 14 minutes, flipping the strombolis over halfway through cooking.
Serve with pizza sauce, if desired.
2-ingredient Homemade dough
Mix 2 cups self-rising flour and 2 cups plain non-fat Greek yogurt to form into a soft ball, then roll out.