Kaitlyn: This taco ring recipe has always been one of our favorite recipes to make (and eat), and we switched it up this past time. I wasn’t sure how it was going to turn out, but it still tasted delicious.
I’ve never been a fan of zucchini. When it’s in a recipe and I know it, I can taste it, but adding in the zucchini this time did not affect the flavor. In fact, I prefer the zucchini since it adds a healthier aspect to it rather than adding more meat, and you can’t even tell the difference.
Like all tacos, you can change this recipe up regarding amounts of cheese, meat, and zucchini, and you can add different toppings to give it the real taco flavor. Some of our favorite toppings include sour cream, lettuce, tomato, taco sauce, salsa, the list goes on. This is overall a super fun and easy recipe to do, even kids can help put it together.
Vanessa: The thing I love about Taco Tuesday is how many different ways you can switch it up to keep it fun and different for your family. If you feel like you are in a meal-planning rut, try ways to reinvent family favorites.
The taco ring takes everything we love about tacos, but makes a beautiful presentation and great for folks who prefer a fork to finger foods. This dish will also wow your guests and be a hit for entertaining.
We love the texture and flavors that the crescent rolls add, and wanted to add the zucchini as a filler with the meat (both to add more substance, but also because we have tons of ripe zucchini in our garden begging to be used).
I had even considered shredding some carrots to add into the meat mixture, but didn’t want to stray too far and make too many alterations from a traditional taco. By shredding the zucchini, picky eaters aren’t able to pick out the pieces as easily, and it is more likely to go undetected. In the past I have tried omitting the cheese from the meat mixture and adding it later. I highly advise against that. The meat will be too loose and won’t form as well on the crescent rolls. When added into the meat mixture, it acts as a bond to hold everything together. If you prefer, you can save some of the cheese and use it to sprinkle over the entire ring after the egg white is brushed on. Either way, it tastes great. You can also use the center of the taco ring for a serving area for toppings. You’ll save on dishes and have everything right there for convenience (and it’ll be a gorgeous piece of edible artwork!)
TACO RING
Ingredients:
1 to 1 1/2 lbs ground beef
2 Tbsp or 1 packet taco seasoning
1 medium zucchini, shredded (optional)
8 oz cheddar cheese, shredded
2 Tbsp water
1 egg white, lightly beaten
2 (8 oz) packages refrigerated crescent rolls
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375. Brown ground beef over medium heat 10-12 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking beef into crumbles; drain the grease. Stir in shredded zucchini (if desired), taco seasoning, cheese, and water.
Unroll the crescent rolls and separate into 16 triangles. Arrange the triangles, slightly overlapping, in a circle on a large round baking stone with the wide ends of the triangle about 4 inches from the edge. (Points of the triangles will hang off the edges.)
Scoop the taco meat mixture evenly over the dough in the widest parts of the dough triangles.
Bring the points of the triangles up and over the filling and tuck under the dough at the center to form a ring. Brush with egg white. Bake 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.