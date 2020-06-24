In my family, thumbprint cookies seem to have a place at every holiday get-together.
For Christmas and Easter we roll them in nuts and make icing centers coordinate with the season.
On Valentine’s Day, we make them chocolate. For the Fourth of July we can dress them up with star sprinkles.
These thumbprint cookies have a delicious sweet and tangy flavor. The vanilla and raspberry are perfect companions.
The red, white and blue sprinkles make them fun and ready for the Fourth of July.
PATRIOTIC THUMBPRINT
COOKIES
2 3/4 cups all purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1 cup butter, room temperature
1 cup white sugar
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1 egg
White icing
1/4 cup sprinkles
1/8 cup raspberry jam
Line cookie sheet with aluminum foil and set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Farenheit.
In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
In a large bowl, beat together butter and sugar until blended. Add vanilla and egg. Beat until combined.
Add the flour one cup at a time and beat until combined.
Pour sprinkles into a small bowl or dish.
Roll dough into small balls and roll in sprinkles.
Press thumb into center of cookies and fill with raspberry jam.
Bake at 350 for about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove and cool on wire rack.
Let cookies cool completely before icing. Pipe icing onto cookies making stripes. Top with more sprinkles.