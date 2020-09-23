Tortellini always feels a bit fancy, despite being fairly cheap and easy to prepare. A package of the frozen stuff can be stored for months in the freezer and will still taste great. The little stuffed pastas can be used a ton of different ways too, especially if you’re looking to create hearty meals, that can please a crowd, without centering a dish around a meat protein.
This soup will make you feel like you made something special for yourself, yet it takes just 20 minutes from prep to table.
It’s a delicious cross between warm, soothing soup, and comforting pasta that you can effortlessly whip up any night of the week. If you’ve taken the time to create your own pasta, feel free to use fresh tortellini. Just reduce tortellini cook time to about 3 minutes.
RUSTIC TOMATO TORTELLINI SOUP WITH KALE
1 package (20-oz) cheese tortellini (spinach and cheese if possible)
1 tbsp. salted butter
1 onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1 can (28-oz.) crushed tomatoes
1 tsp. red pepper flakes
1 tbsp. high quality balsamic vinegar
5 cups vegetable broth or chicken broth
3 tbsp. sour cream
2 cups kale leaves, washed with stems removed, roughly chopped
Grated Parmesan cheese
In a large pot, melt butter on medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, salt and pepper and cook until onions are tender, or about 5 minutes. Stir often as to not let the onions brown.
Add the crushed tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, red pepper flakes, broth and sour cream. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer and let cook for about 5 minutes.
Add tortellini to pot and cook about 5 to 6 minutes or according to package. Halfway through, add kale leaves and let wilt.
Ladle into bowls and grate fresh Parmesan cheese on top.
Serve immediately.