Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: This two-ingredient pumpkin cake recipe was by far the easiest we have ever made.
If you’re always in a rush like us, this is perfect considering it is a very low maintenance recipe.
It was only two ingredients but it is also very easy to adjust such as adding more ingredients to make it a bit more intricate.
We made one batch with the two ingredients and another with chocolate chips and cinnamon, which were both delicious. Some other ingredients you could add are raisins, nuts, etc. This recipe will be perfect for Thanksgiving considering it’s so cheap and easy to make.
Vanessa: With Thanksgiving right around the corner, we wanted to offer folks an option for a great no-fuss, no muss recipe.
Not only do the cupcake liners eliminate needing to clean the pan, but they also eliminate extra dirty dishes that can accumulate while enjoying the delicious dessert.
Perhaps you are the person who is always asked to bring paper products to family gatherings.
This two-ingredient pumpkin cake recipe can change your cooking capability reputation with your family or friends. There is no way to mis-measure or accidentally exclude key ingredients.
You may be tempted to mix the other cake ingredients that are listed on the box with the pumpkin puree. Don’t do it.
The pumpkin puree alone will make the cakes moist and delicious, and also ensures that if you have these two ingredients, you can literally whip this recipe up at any time.
If you are feeling daring or want to want to add extra flavor or textures to your mini cakes, let your creativity run wild.
The next time we make these, I plan to add raisins to the mix, along with a sprinkling of nuts (either as a garnish or in the mix).
Since I am a caramel fan, we added a little drizzle over the whipped topping, but in hindsight, we should have made some caramel-flavored whipped topping for a more prominent caramel flavor infusion.
The choice is yours ... but if you can’t decide, this is a fun opportunity to recruit the help of the littles in your life to decorate and add different ingredients while making memories together.
Plus they can eat the dough with no worries about raw egg products.
two-Ingredient Pumpkin Cakes
1 package spice cake mix
15 oz. pumpkin puree
Optional ingredients/toppings:
Powdered sugar
Whipped cream
Caramel
Walnuts or pecans
Cinnamon
Raisins
Chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 325. Line a brownie or cupcake pan with liners and spritz with nonstick cooking spray.
Combine the cake mix and pumpkin with a spatula. (The mixture will be thick.)
Use a large, 3 tbsp. scoop to evenly distribute the batter into the wells.
Bake for 20-22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Allow the cakes to cool before adding toppings.