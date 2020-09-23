Have you ever had a pizza roll? It’s everything you love about a piping-hot slice, rolled up into a pinwheel and devoured in one or two bites. They’re often made for kids or as a snack, but we love them so much we wanted a dinner-worthy version, which is where these warm and gooey caprese rolls come into play.
Stuffed with milky fresh mozzarella, salty prosciutto and sweet cherry tomatoes marinated in garlic and lemon zest, these pizza rolls are intentionally fancier-feeling, meant to be passed at the dinner table with a simple green salad and your favorite bottle of wine.
These caprese pizza rolls are inspired by a tasty trio: tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. The tomatoes are kissed with olive oil, garlic, a touch of lemon zest and red pepper flakes to become their absolute best selves.
Caprese Pizza Rolls
with Prosciutto
1 pound fresh, refrigerated pizza dough
1/4 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves
2 cloves garlic
1 pint cherry tomatoes (about 2 cups)
1/2 small lemon
1 tbsp. olive oil
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
Pinch red pepper flakes
All-purpose flour, for dusting
3 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto (about 6 slices)
1 (8-oz.) ball fresh mozzarella cheese (not packed in water)
If refrigerated, let 1 pound pizza dough sit out at room temperature for about an hour. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 425. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Coarsely chop 1/4 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves. Mince 2 garlic cloves and place in a medium bowl. Quarter 1 pint cherry tomatoes and add to the bowl. Finely grate the zest of 1/2 small lemon into the bowl (reserve the zested lemon for another use). Add 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and a pinch red pepper flakes to the bowl and toss to combine.
Dust work surface lightly with all-purpose flour. Place the pizza dough on the flour and firmly pat it into a rough 6-by-8-inch rectangle. Using a floured rolling pin, roll out the dough as thin as possible, about 10 inches wide and 12 inches long, with long side closer to you.
Arrange 3 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto evenly on the dough, leaving about a 1-inch border at the top and bottom. Use a slotted spoon to scatter the tomato mixture over the prosciutto, leaving juices in the bowl behind. Sprinkle half of the basil leaves over the tomatoes. Firmly pat 8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese with a paper towel to remove excess moisture, then tear into bite-sized pieces and scatter over the tomatoes.
Starting at the long end closest to you, roll up the dough tightly into a log. Pinch the seam in the dough closed. Cut the log crosswise with a serrated knife into 12 pieces. Use a pastry scraper or flat spatula to transfer the rolls cut-side up to the baking sheet, spacing them evenly apart. Tuck any toppings that may have fallen out back between the folds.
Bake until the cheese is bubbly and the rolls are light golden brown on top, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes on the baking sheet. Sprinkle with the remaining 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil before serving.