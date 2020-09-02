Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
aitlyn: Fall is my favorite time of the year and I can’t think of a better recipe to get me in the fall-time mood.
This was super easy to make and so delicious. One thing I would change is using 5 apples instead of 6 as instructed due to the size of the baking dish that we used.
However, the contrast in textures was perfect with the apples being soft and the crumble being crunchy.
Since we peeled the apples, people often forget about the skins and throw them away, but instead you could keep the skins and sprinkle them with a bit of cinnamon and brown sugar to avoid waste with a tasty treat.
This recipe is perfect for all sorts of occasions like parties, holidays, or even just for an evening snack. We will definitely be making this recipe again in the future.
Vanessa: This apple crumble recipe is just the dessert to get your taste buds on course for the changing of the season.
Between the cinnamon and the warm apples, you’ll be thinking sweaters and fallen leaves in no time.
The entire recipe was extremely easy to pull together, and the fact that we didn’t need to heat up the oven was very convenient and kept our home cool too.
We used an apple, peeler, corer and slicer that took care of getting the apples prepared in record time.
I’m sure that the next time we make this we will decrease the amount of apples, as well as the amount of heavy whipping cream to keep the ratios in line.
Since we had leftovers that didn’t fit into the baking dish, we created a second mini dessert and microwaved it for about 3 minutes.
We used Granny Smith apples, but whichever apples you normally use for baking would work well.
If you need to cheat and use apple pie filling, we won’t tell, and your guests likely won’t notice that pie filling wasn’t in the ingredient list.
If you are a texture person like we are, you could mix some broken pretzel sticks into the crumble, or sub out some of the pecans for an extra twist.
We didn’t add any toppings onto our dessert, but discussed a delicious caramel whipped topping the next time.
Serve with a cold cup of milk or ice cream, as it is piping hot.
If you don’t have a pressure cooker, this recipe could likely be adapted for the microwave, oven, or even the crock pot, with very little effort.
Apple Crumble (Pressure Cooker)
1 cup water
6 medium tart apples, peeled and sliced
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup flour
2 tsp. cinnamon
2 large eggs
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/4 cup butter melted
Add 1 cup of water to the bottom of a pressure cooker.
In a large bowl, combine the apples, sugar, flour and cinnamon.
Spoon into a greased round baking dish that fits inside the pressure cooker.
In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, cream and vanilla, then pour over the apple mixture.
In a separate bowl, combine the cracker crumbs, pecans and butter and sprinkle over the top.
Loosely cover the dish with foil or a silicone lid to prevent moisture from getting into the dish.
Place on a trivet with handles and lower into the pressure cooker.
Cook on high pressure for 12 minutes.
When finished cooking, allow the pressure to naturally release for 10 minutes, then quick-release any remaining pressure.
Serve warm with ice cream or whipped topping, if desired.