Typically, when you order a souvlaki dinner it comes with salad, rice and Greek potatoes.
Greek potatoes have a delicious lemon flavor, and if they’re done well, they’ll be fork-tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. It’s an easy potato recipe to serve as a filling side dish to a Greek-themed meal.
Most Greek potato recipes I found online include fresh garlic, but according to my Greek friend, there’s no garlic in Greek potatoes. I can understand why, as the high heat of the oven would cause the garlic to burn and turn bitter.
To make these potatoes extra crispy, I’m using the same technique that I use for my breakfast home fries: Par-cook the potatoes in boiling water and finish them in the oven. Cooking the potatoes this way makes them super crispy and also allows you the option to start the recipe now and finish it later.
Greek Potatoes
2 pounds potatoes, peeled, and cut into wedges
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/3 cup lemon juice (about 2 lemons)
3 tsp. dried oregano
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Preheat oven to 450 F.
Add potatoes and 1 teaspoon salt. Boil for 8 minutes. Drain potatoes.
Whisk olive oil, lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a baking dish large enough to hold the potatoes in one layer. Add potatoes, and gently toss in lemon mixture. Spread potatoes in an even layer and sprinkle with oregano.
Roast potatoes until crispy, turning halfway through, about 40 minutes.
Tasty tips
You can use baking potatoes (thick skin) or boiling potatoes (thin skin).
Juice the lemons over a thin mesh strainer over a bowl – this will help catch the lemon seeds.
Sprinkle the oregano on the potatoes after tossing them with lemon and olive oil. This makes the oregano stick to the potatoes, as opposed to falling to the bottom of the baking dish.
Another great way to serve these potatoes: allow them to cool to room temperature and then drizzle with olive oil, a splash of lemon juice and some chopped fresh oregano.