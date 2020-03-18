Jim McClincy is the type of person who loves to talk — so when he started delivering mail throughout Sunbury and there was no one to talk with on his routes, he would sing instead.
“People would tell me that they knew when I was coming, and they knew when I was leaving,” he joked during this week’s Keeping the Beat music podcast interview. “My last name is Irish and there are no other McClincy’s in the Valley, so when people introduced me, they’d say I was Jim McClincy – that singing mailman. I didn’t mind it because it helped identify me — and it kind of stuck from there.”
McClincy started playing as a child with his family, which had a passion for all things music.
“We did church hymn sings, I played on talent shows on the radio and the Grange Fair,” he said. “When I was 13, I got my first guitar. I originally wanted to play drums, but my mom said that if I did drums, I also had to learn to play piano. I was pretty bull-headed back then, so I said I’d play the guitar instead.”
In high school, McClincy played with a group of friends at community centers and public dances, “which were pretty common back then in the late 1960s.” Shortly thereafter, he joined the military and served seven years active duty.
“When I went into the military, took my guitar with me to the Philippines and other places I was stationed,” he said. “I played with a large variety of people and I played for officer clubs and other venues. In certain places downtown, especially in the Philippines, I could sit in with whatever group was playing, and they welcomed that.”
When McClincy got married, he changed priorities, deciding to plant roots in the Valley which offered prime fishing and hunting opportunities along with a place to pursue music. He carved out a life of singing since then at nursing homes, private parties, numerous music in the park series and, of course, along his mail route.
After his long career delivering the mail, he still runs into previous customers.
“To this day, when I run into customers I had on the route, they usually say: ‘We sure miss you,’” McClincy said. “That is a good feeling.”
Hear more of McClincy’s interview in this week’s Keeping the Beat podcast at dailyitem.com, on Apple iTunes and Google Music Podcast.