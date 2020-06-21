SELINSGROVE — The Herman School, which operated for four decades in the 1800s, is open for tours every Sunday and offers a step back in time.
"It's one-of-a-kind," board president Bill Clawser said of the small one-room wooden schoolhouse that offered lessons to Valley children between 1842 and 1882.
The building, located at 3015 Salem Road in Selinsgrove, was restored in 1963 and features the original bell as well as a reproduction of period clothing that would have been worn by the students.
There's also a dunce cap and hickory switch that would have been used to discipline unruly children, Clawser said.
Tours at the school are offered for a donation from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 6.
Board member Mary Sullivan said tour guides can describe several pandemics that happened during the 1880s, including three cholera outbreaks that during its peak killed several Americans each day.
Although the public at the time was encouraged to thoroughly wash hands with soap and water, and avoid contaminated water, the more than two dozen students that attended the school where there was no running water had to consume water from a bucket using a common ladle.
That is the type of information guides will impart, said Sullivan.
"It's a nice place to visit and we don't get big crowds," she said.
Another plus is that visitors are allowed to touch the items, including a recently donated 1876 Webster's dictionary and a school ledger with students' names and grades, and sit at the small desks.
Donations offset maintenance costs, including a new roof that was installed two years ago and the replacement of 32 windows that were broken during a spring 2019 storm, Sullivan said.