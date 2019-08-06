DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center is among four Geisinger hospitals to receive accreditation by the American Heart Association as Mission: Lifeline Heart Attack Receiving Centers.
Geisinger Wyoming Valley in Wilkes-Barre, Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, and Geisinger Holy Spirit in Camp Hill also received the accreditation, which distinguishes centers that meet or exceed quality of care measures for people experiencing the most severe type of heart attack, ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), during which blood flow is completely blocked to a portion of the heart. The accreditation identifies healthcare facilities that meet specific criteria for lifesaving heart-attack treatments that restore blood flow.
For Geisinger Wyoming Valley, GCMC and Geisinger Medical Center, the accreditation is renewed, while it is a first-time accomplishment for Geisinger Holy Spirit.
The hospitals were reviewed by accreditation specialists from the American Heart Association and demonstrated exceptional quality of care in key areas, including:
• Expertise, facilities and equipment to perform percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), where stents are inserted through a catheter to open narrowed or blocked vessels (coronary arteries) that supply blood to the heart.
• PCI readiness on a 24/7 basis with PCI physicians always within 30 minutes of the hospital.
• Coordination with emergency medical services (EMS) and referring centers (non-PCI facilities) to prepare for immediate treatment when STEMI patients arrive.
• A multidisciplinary team including physicians, nurses, EMTs, and specialists in quality improvement, the cardiac catheterization lab, and the coronary care unit, which meets regularly to continuously improve care.
As a result, the hospitals will display the American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline Heart Attack Receiving Center Accreditation certification mark.
“Geisinger has always been committed to having appropriate resources and personnel available 24/7 to provide the very best and cutting-edge treatment for those in our community suffering from a heart attack,” said Thomas Scott, D.O., Geisinger cardiologist. “The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline Heart Attack Receiving Center Accreditation is national recognition that we continue to provide world-class, evidence-based care to every heart attack patient who comes to us.”
The American Heart Association’s overall goal for Mission: Lifeline Heart Attack Receiving Center Accreditation is to significantly reduce cardiac death in patients by teaching the public to recognize and react to early symptoms of a heart attack, reduce the time it takes to receive lifesaving treatment, and increase the accuracy and effectiveness of treatment administered. Geisinger’s STEMI program, which was started to achieve these same goals, predates The Association’s Mission: Lifeline program and has earned this recognition regularly since the program launched.
For more information on the American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline Heart Attack Receiving Center Accreditation, visit heart.org/missionlifeline or heart.org/accreditation.