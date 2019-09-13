It’s tough to imagine a Friday night high school football game without the blare of trumpets, the stadium lights shining on brass trombones and tubas and the enthusiastic thump of drums.
Along with the football players, band members have been marching up and down the field practicing their moves to provide the best entertainment possible.
“They have been working very hard to make this show something that’s both fun to perform and fun to watch,” said Taylor Rhodes, band director at Warrior Run High School. “Our hope is that when we are performing, we make audience members stop, listen and dance in their seats as we jam out to some of their favorite tunes.”
See what to expect from our students in this year’s marching band shows.
Line Mountain
“Our show is upbeat and fun this year. The audience can expect to hear ‘pop’ music ... music they hear on the radio,” said Dana Brown, band director at Line Mountain High School. “We have also included body moves to get everyone pumped up, and by the end of the show, everyone listening will feel like they are a part of the show.”
Audience members get right into the act.
“Everyone is singing along, clapping and dancing,” Brown said. “The marching band members love those kind of reactions.”
Lewisburg
“The Lewisburg cheerleaders are part of the field show this year,” said Daniel Schwanger, instrumental music teacher/band director at Lewisburg Area High School. “Our second song, ‘Don’t Stop Me Now,’ features a choreographed routine with the cheer squad on the field.”
Audiences appreciate the camaraderie.
“I think people like seeing collaboration between groups within the school, especially when it contributes to greater school spirit,” Schwanger said.
Selinsgrove
“Selinsgrove High School Band is once again striving to entertain audience members of all ages,” said Ed Smith, band director.
“The band students have bought into the energetic, fast-paced style that the instructional staff teaches … If you don’t like what we’re doing, wait a few seconds because we’re going to do something else very soon.”
There is something for everyone to enjoy, with music ranging from jazz to country to Broadway to rock & roll. Instruments not commonly seen with traditional marching bands are incorporated into the show — along with flags, wind and percussion instruments, the students also use electric keyboards, guitar, bass and microphones for singing.
“This year we are also featuring an electric violin on John Denver’s ‘Thank God I’m A Country Boy’ and Charlie Daniel’s ‘Devil Went Down To Georgia,’” Smith said. “The audience expects a great show from our students, and we take great pride in entertaining them.”
Shamokin
“As our competition band has been promoted to the advanced competition group in Tournament of Bands, we are working on a very artistic level this year,” said Kevin Styer, director of bands at Shamokin Area School District. “Our football band has been giving the audiences a very entertaining show with familiar music and moves.”
Danville
“This year, Danville is doing an all ’80s show,” said Tom Hiravi, director of bands at Danville Area High School.
Watch for “Tainted Love,” by Soft Cell, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” by Queen, “Africa,” by Toto and “Mr. Roboto” by Styx.
“We are putting a drum set, bass guitar and guitar on the field with the band for the first time,” he said. “Audiences have loved the nostalgia of our music selections this year combined with the high-energy movement on the field.”
Midd-West
Midd-West’s halftime show, led by senior drum major Maggie Weader, is based on the 1978 romance movie “Grease.”
“The Midd-West Marching Mustangs expect audience participation whenever possible in our show, especially for the Hand Jive and vocalizing the nonsense words of ‘We Go Together,’” said Stacy Hostetter, director of bands. “The percussion section is featured in ‘Greased Lightning.’”
Midd-West’s football team and marching band both formed last year.
“For our second year of having a football band, the students are doing an amazing job. The band has doubled in size this year,” Hostetter said. “We may be young but we are having a lot of fun and I believe the crowds are enjoying it.”
Mount Carmel
This year the Mount Carmel Area Big Red Band will present the music of Chicago: “Make Me Smile,” “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4” and “I Just Want to be Free.”
“We have a very young band this year, but they are doing a nice job with the show,” said Bernard Stellar, Mount Carmel Area superintendent and high school band director. “I’m proud of their efforts.”
Audience members also seem to appreciate the band’s work.
“We have received excellent responses from the audiences so far this year, and the band members really love performing the music of the iconic rock legend Chicago,” Stellar said.
Warrior Run
This year Warrior Run Marching Band is presenting “Scanning the Decades.”
“The concept of the show is based around a ride in your car as you scan the radio stations looking for something to listen to,” Rhodes said. “We have included this year a huge radio prop that hides performers and is used to begin each new number that we play. We land on the radio station 201.9 WRMB, which stands for 2019 Warrior Run Marching Band.
“The show begins with our drum major hitting the scan button to see what can be found as the entire band scatters to our opening set. The scatter happens between every tune to create visual radio static on the field as we scan the different stations for a song. The first tune that is played was made popular by Blue Swede in the 70s, ‘Hooked on a Feeling.’ In this tune the instrumentalists chant and do the grapevine as the main melody is played in front of our radio.
“Following that tune we hit the scan button again to find the next song which takes us to the 90s for a popular boy band hit, ‘Bye Bye Bye,’ by *NSYNC. This powerhouse tune features a really catchy melody and challenging percussion parts throughout.”
Watch for Warrior Run’s majorette twirling fire during that number. The students “hit the scan button” once more and land on their final tune, an 80s chart topper called “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” by The Police.
The band has received many compliments on the look and sound of the band.
“The students are having a blast with this show,” Rhodes said. “When coming up with a concept I wanted something different that they could just really have a great time with, and once I settled on the decades theme and the idea morphed into the show being based around a radio, the kids were super excited.”
Southern Columbia
Led on the field by senior drum major Jess Delbo, the Southern Columbia Area
High School Marching Band is performing music from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Journey. Listen for “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms” and “Don’t Stop Believing.”
“The audience has been very appreciative of our performances,” said Joel Thomas, band director.
Soloists for Journey are seniors Kiersten Brecht on trombone and Emma
Rosko on trumpet. Guard instructor is Alicia Lewis.
Mifflinburg
“This year we are including pop music in our show, which has not been done in recent years,” said Matthew Labar, band director. “There are also a number of tempo changes into grand impact moments. This has been a great struggle, but the end result has been worth the effort.”
The show adds a unique touch when the color guard uses dance fans to fit the Spanish theme of the Habanera from “Carmen.”
“People like that we are playing more approachable music, and they are impressed with the sound our smaller group can provide,” Labar said. “Students like that it starts with such a familiar song and utilizes pop music, but remains musically interesting and each song has a lot of depth to it.”
Milton
Milton’s 2019 field show is titled “In With the New.”
“While the show is traditional in nature, we feature some well-known popular hits such as *NSYNC’s ‘Bye Bye Bye,’ Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance’ and Andy Grammer’s ‘Good to Be Alive,’” said Alyssa Williams, band director.
The songs resonate with audiences, but the marching band students have another reason to step lively.
“The biggest feature we have this year is new marching uniforms, as the last ones were 11 years old,” Williams said. “The students love the show and are proud to perform it and represent the Milton community in their new uniforms.”
Shikellamy
Shikellamy Marching Band’s show features several solos, duets, trios and a Dixieland Quintet.
“One of our sax solos is performed on a soprano saxophone, an instrument you don’t often see in marching band,” said Scott Carey, director of bands at Shikellamy High School and Middle School.
Students and audience members enjoy the show.
“Our show is titled ‘Scenes from an Italian Restaurant’ and features the song of the same name, as composed by Billy Joel,” Carey said. “Performing this piece has exposed the works of Billy Joel to a whole new generation.”