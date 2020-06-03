NORTHUMBERLAND — It may be too soon to burst into a rousing chorus of “Happy Days Are Here Again,” but Jay Seidel is excited to see a clearing in the sky when it comes to seating patrons again at his well-established, railroad eatery.
The Front Street Station will kick off its Outside Patio Season this weekend with Brandon Barnhart on Friday night and the Douglasses on Saturday. The series of entertainment will continue every weekend from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Labor Day with full restaurant service.
“You can dine outside, you can drink outside, you can listen to music outside,” said Seidel, owner of Front Street Station. “We always have a good lineup of entertainment.”
On Wednesday the Front Street Station will host Outside Patio Karaoke with Starmaker Entertainment from 8 to 11 p.m. Next weekend Alan Combs II will perform Friday night, and Frank Wicher and friends on Saturday.
With Northumberland County in the Yellow phase of the state’s quarantine, restaurants are allowed to offer full service outside at 50 percent occupancy, adhering to social distancing measures.
“Even at 50 percent, we’re seating a lot of people,” Seidel said. “If we space the tables at six feet apart outside, we’ll still seat a hundred.”
Patrons will be allowed inside only to use restrooms or pick up takeout orders.
Frank Wicher will perform acoustic music with friends Chris Trasatti and Tim Latshaw.
“For us, it’s just going to be nice to see everyone again,” Wicher said. “It means the world to me when people come out to see us.”
Wicher plays his own “flavor” of country music and has released his latest CD, “Devil of a Woman.”
“It’s to the point I get a lot of requests for my own songs,” he said.
At Outside Patio Karaoke, people can have fun showing off their talent, or just pretending to have talent. Some sing in duets or trios, and some accompany the music with tambourines, maracas or mock guitars.
“Some people are good. Some people are excellent,” Seidel said. “It’s just like watching American Idol, really.”
Whether at a karaoke Wednesday or a weekend night, Front Street customers can kick back and enjoy an evening of entertainment and dining.
“It’s outside, and it’s warm,” Seidel said. “It’s at night, and it’s fun.”