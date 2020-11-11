NORTHUMBERLAND — Laugh on Friday, headbang on Saturday as comedy and heavy metal liven up the same venue.
Front Street Station will host a Comedy Night on Friday, from 8 to 10 p.m. The restaurant will take on a whole different atmosphere Saturday when Bark at the Moon, an Ozzy Osbourne tribute band, takes the stage at 8 p.m. Special guest band Kinsey performs at 7 p.m.
The Fun-Size Comedy Showcase brings a mix of comedians from all over Pennsylvania and neighboring states, said host Dick Knupp. He will emcee the Comedy Night with four comedians, each with their own brand of humor: Brandon Fuson, James Camacho, Marc Staudenmaier and Gary Limoge, Jr.
“Each show we do is different,” Knupp said. “Comedy is one of those things you don’t find real often in Central Pennsylvania.”
It offers a nice break from the usual forms of entertainment, agreed Jay Seidel, Jr., owner of the Front Street Station.
“Our Comedy Nights are very successful, especially in the colder months,” he said. “If you’ve never seen a comedy show, you might like to try it. These guys are funny.”
Knupp praised the Front Street Station for the character of the former train station but also the size, which allows a good setup for social distancing. Both men noted the benefits of enjoying an evening of comical entertainment, especially with the pandemic and political stresses of this year.
“With comedy, there’s that suspension of the real world,” Knupp said. “Comedy has the power to provoke, to inspire, to educate and, more than anything else, to tickle the funny bone That’s something we’re in dire need of these days.”
Patrons with a same-evening meal receipt will receive half-price admission to Comedy Night.
Rock out with heavy metal bands
Bark at the Moon, based in Pottsville, has performed at the Front Street Station several times and had to reschedule this appearance from April, when pandemic restrictions closed most restaurants.
“Man, they’re exciting,” Seidel said. “He (Greg Gory, Ozzy Osbourne impersonator) looks like Ozzy and sings like Ozzy. It’s a little uncanny.”
The band is made up of Gory, vocalist; Jeremy Edge, guitar; Troy Moser, bass and Don Hosler on drums. Hosler, too, raved about Gory’s ability to bring Ozzy Osbourne to the stage with each song.
“If you close your eyes, you’re going to think you’re listening to Ozzy Osbourne,” he said. “And when you open your eyes, you’ll think you’re looking at Ozzy Osbourne. He looks, plays and sounds just like him.”
Special guest band Kinsey, based in Northumberland, has been a Central Pennsylvania favorite for the past 10 years. Members include John Springer on lead guitar, Josh Krebs on rhythm guitar, Michael Krebs on bass guitar, and Joe Swope on drums and percussion. All members of the band sing lead and backup vocals.
With their own distinctive sound, Kinsey will get the crowd pumped and ready for Bark at the Moon.
“The audience is going to get two hours of all the Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath music they can handle,” Hosler said. “It’s going to be a wild and crazy ride.”
Advance tickets are on sale now at the Front Street Station.
