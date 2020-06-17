Garth Brooks' concert to be shown at drive-ins across U.S.

MONTGOMERY — On the same night, at approximately 300 drive-in theaters across the country, people will be watching the same film and listening to the same music
Singer-songwriter Garth Brooks announced a first-of-its-kind drive-in theater concert showing exclusively on Saturday, June 27, at 9 p.m. According to the show's promoter, it’s expected to be the largest one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the country and in Canada.
Tickets go on sale Friday, at 12 p.m. ET, exclusively through Ticket Master: https://bit.ly/3faYOop. Tickets will cost $100 and will admit one passenger car or truck (maximum of six people). The event is slated to take place rain or shine.
“People get to see Garth Brooks in concert, which they’re not going to be able to do otherwise,” said Joe McDade, owner of the Pike Drive-in Theater, the only local drive-in that has agreed to host the event. “They can lie under the stars with their friends and family and watch the show.”
The Point Drive-In, in Northumberland, has decided not to participate in the Garth Brooks show and did not wish to comment on their decision. A Facebook post asking patrons about their interest in the concert read, in part, “It’s a hard decision because we would lose an evening of movies which we have been doing very well with this year. As a drive-in theater, we only have about 12 Saturdays that we’re open, and this would take one of them.”
McDade acknowledged the price per vehicle is high, but he hopes people will attend with friends.
“One hundred dollars is pricey for two people,” he said. “If you pack four or five in a car, it’s not that bad.” He added that he’s heard of live acts costing $200 per ticket and said, “They’re not cheap. The price is set by the artist.”
The drive-in “doesn’t make anywhere near the ticket charge,” he said, but he’s hoping concession stand purchases will pull up the drive-in’s profit.
“We’ll give it a try,” he said. “It’s something different.”
“I am so excited to get to play again,” Brooks, singer of “Just Dance” and “Friends in Low Places,” said in a statement. “I have missed it so much and want to get back to it. This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”
“This is the only way musicians can get in front of their fans,” McDade said. “Hopefully we’ll do well with it. We may do it with other shows too.”
The Pike plans on spacing cars 10 feet apart and will slowly relax that guideline as the virus allows. Masks will be required at the concession and restroom areas but not in and near a person’s car.
“You get to have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing, but we’re calling it social distancing partying,” Brooks said. “This should be fun.”
“Garth Brooks is a very popular, worldwide-known singer,” McDade said. “This will be a nice night, outside under the stars. It’s true summer.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Send email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.