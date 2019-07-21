Gary Sojka does some research on General 'Hap' Arnold

I am pleased and privileged to present a special military aviation article by former Bucknell president and highly regarded, Gary Sojka. He is honored and well-remembered by the Sojka Athletic Facility at Bucknell and his presidency there.
“Some time ago, Joe and I chatted about “Hap” Arnold, the person considered to be the “father” of the U.S. Airforce. I have done a bit of background work on General Arnold that I hoped would help do a column on him. Here are the facts I found in my research about General Arnold.
“Henry Harley Arnold was born in Gladwyne, Pa. in 1886. His family was of the Mennonite faith, but Arnold’s father became a Baptist, attended medical school and practiced medicine. At home, Arnold was called Harley, his middle name. It was later in his career that his generally pleasant expression gave rise to the nick name, “Hap”. Dr. Arnold served as a reserve medical officer in the Spanish American War and was committed to the orderly way the Army did things. It was his desire that his oldest son, Tom, would attend The Military Academy at West Point and become a career Army officer. His plans for his second son, Hap, included attending Bucknell University and becoming a Baptist minister. When his older brother declined to apply to the Military Academy, Hap felt an obligation to try to take his place. He applied to the Academy and was accepted. While at West Point he was an undistinguished student, graduating near the middle of his class. At the “Point”, Arnold had the reputation as a mischievous cadet and he was known for spending many hours on the parade ground marching off demerits.
“Upon graduation, Arnold hoped for posting to the Cavalry, which was a preferred branch of the service at that time. Because of his mediocre grades, he did not get his wish and was assigned to the infantry. Unhappy with that assignment, Arnold tried an “end run” and applied for aeronautical work in the Signal Corps. He was accepted and was directed to take flying lessons from the Wrights in Dayton, Ohio.
“World War I ended before he could see any action. However, he became well acquainted with a number of WWI flyers and eventually gravitated to the circle of forward-looking Army officers surrounding the controversial Billy Mitchell. Those young aviators were a thorn in the side of the more traditional members of the Army officer corps. Arnold was several times criticized by both his military superiors and national politicians. But Arnold was inspired as he had never before been. He believed firmly in the importance of airpower in defense of the nation and he also felt that the United States was woefully far behind many other nations in developing military air capacity.
“As he was promoted into positions of influence, he threw himself wholeheartedly into helping the country build a potent air component for the Army. It was at this point that others noted Arnold’s passion, commitment and incredible work ethic. His demands on himself were entirely unreasonable, which damaged his health. But his determination helped him build American’s air arm from a force of 20,000 men and a few hundred marginally-effective planes into an unmatched power of nearly two and one half million men and approximately 80,000 modern aircraft, many of which were the finest in the world at the time. He accomplished all of that in an amazingly short time — the seven years from 1938 (when he took over) to the end of WWII.
“Arnold was never considered an intellectual giant, but he combined a pleasant and approachable personality with guile, cunning and an ability to inspire others to almost impossible achievement. He was known for being tireless and relentless in pursuit of the world’s preeminent military air unit. In 1942 he was picked to lead the conversion of the Army Air Corps to the Army Air Force. In 1947 he became the first person to command the United States Air Force, an independent branch of the service, with a seat on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
“Arnold was not a combat commander or tactical strategist. Rather he was a visionary builder who, with the support of George Marshall and Franklin Roosevelt, worked with manufacturers, engineers, builders, and educators to provide the finest possible aircraft in the largest possible numbers to be flown, maintained and directed by the best trained personnel in the world. At the end of WWII and into the ensuing Cold War, his health began to seriously fail. He had several major heart attacks and a stroke, but he pressed on until his passing in 1950 at the age of 63. By then, it was clear that his efforts had helped make America the preeminent air power in the world. At that time he was the only American military leader to achieve 5-star rank in two separate services, the Army Air Force and the United States Air Force.”
My thanks to Gary Sojka for his interesting and helpful contribution to this weekly column.
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.