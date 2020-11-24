DANVILLE – Trying to balance urgent care needs— minor cuts/stitches, tick removal, strains and sprains, flu shots, etc.—with flu and COVID care, Geisinger has taken the step of designating some of their convenient care centers as cold and flu centers. One of them is located in the Susquehanna Valley, at 175 Northumberland Street, in Danville.
Dr. Richard Martin, medical director for Geisinger Convenient Care, explained that doctors studied the situation to provide the safest way for patients to get the care they need this winter, with COVID cases rising even while all the normal diseases and mishaps continue to occur.
“We decided the best way was to separate out clinics that were for colds and flu and try to divert people there so they’re not sitting in waiting rooms with elderly people or people with chronic diseases,” he said. “That was the impetus for opening these sites.”
“It basically allows us to offer focused care to that subset of patients,” said Elyssa Johnson, associate chief advanced practitioner for Geisinger Convenient Care. “And then our well patients who still need routine care for non-respiratory acute needs can still feel comfortable in our other clinics.”
People with cold, flu and COVID symptoms can visit Convenient Care Danville — Cold and Flu Center. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can also be made.
“You can make online reservations, so that’s definitely an added convenience for our patients,” Johnson said. “A large majority do take advantage of that resource.”
People looking for a COVID test without an examination can also call Geisinger’s COVID hotline to make an appointment for the test, or they can be seen by a care provider.
Martin emphasized that, with sick children, parents should call their child’s primary care physician for guidance.
“Our pediatricians at Geisinger would prefer to see children 13 and under,” he said. “This illness can affect children much differently than adults, and the pediatricians really want an opportunity to take care of them.”
Both Martin and Johnson stressed that patients with respiratory symptoms will not be turned away at any of Geisinger’s convenient care centers. Plans are in place there to separate them from other patients and provide them with the care they need.
In the Susquehanna Valley, two Geisinger convenient care centers offer typical care: Convenient Care Shamokin Dam, at the Colonial Village Plaza, and Convenient Care Mount Carmel, 10990 Rt. 61. People with cold, flu and COVID symptoms can visit the Danville center; all other conditions can be treated at Shamokin Dam or Mount Carmel. In all centers, appointments can be reserved online at geisinger.org/urgent#.
“We know it’s not going to be perfect,” Martin said. “We’re not turning people away. But we really want to do as good a job as we can to keep them separate.”
“If you go to one of our cold and flu sites, you’ll see a provider, you’ll get a full evaluation. You can get the testing that is necessary,” Johnson said. “We can properly treat patients and give them the peace of mind they need or the direction they need if they truly are COVID-positive.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com