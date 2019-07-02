DANVILLE — Geisinger Health Plan’s (GHP) diabetes prevention program recently earned full recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for demonstrating the program’s ability to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes in members and patients.
An evidence-based program developed by the CDC, GHP’s diabetes prevention program helps participants make healthy lifestyle changes to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes and other serious health problems. It is offered at no cost to everyone in the community and a prediabetes diagnosis is not required to participate.
“This recognition is not easy to obtain, and I thank everyone involved for all their hard work and dedication for making it possible,” said Eileen Evert, senior director of health and wellness at Geisinger. “Our diabetes prevention program has proven to be highly effective in preventing the onset of type 2 diabetes and we look forward to expanding our program to help even more people in our communities live healthier lives.”
Full recognition status is reserved for programs that effectively deliver high-quality, evidence-based programming through maintaining participant retention in classes and showing clinical outcomes that meet all the standards for CDC recognition.
GHP is one of only 20 program suppliers in Pennsylvania with full recognition from the CDC.
About 500 people have participated in GHP’s diabetes prevention program since its launch in 2016. GHP currently offers the program in Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Union, Wyoming and York counties.
More than 100 million Americans are living with diabetes or prediabetes, according to the CDC.
“You and your colleagues should be extremely proud of this accomplishment. It is programs like yours that are turning the tide in the fight against the epidemic of type 2 diabetes,” wrote Ann Albright, director of the Division of Diabetes Translation in the CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, in a letter to Evert announcing the recognition. “Thank you for all that you are doing and for your commitment to reducing the preventable burden of diabetes in the U.S.”