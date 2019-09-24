DANVILLE — For the eighth year, Geisinger has been recognized by the National Business Group on Health, a non-profit association of more than 440 large U.S. employers, for providing one of the best workforce health and employee well-being organizational initiatives in the nation.
Geisinger is among 50 U.S. employers that received the 2019 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being award presented at the National Business Group on Health’s Workforce Strategy 2019 Conference. Geisinger received a gold award for its strong commitment to holistic well-being and metrics.
“Geisinger employees are more than employees, they are our friends and colleagues, parents and children, siblings, and neighbors. Promoting and facilitating our path to well-being supports our organization and enriches our communities with health,” said Allison Hess, Vice President of Health, Geisinger Steele Institute for Health Innovation.
Geisinger’s wellness program is designed help employees maintain and enhance their well-being through comprehensive benefits, health education, and resources including on-site fitness centers, yoga classes, weight management and support groups, and healthy cooking demos.
Geisinger’s myHealth Rewards program helps employees and their spouses/domestic partners maintain and enhance their personal health and well-being — while also saving money. Program results include:
• 37,000-plus total pounds lost by participants in 2018. That’s the same weight as a large city bus.
• 62 percent lower incidence of prediabetes than the national population for 2018 participants.
• 93 percent improvement in at least one health metric for participants who enrolled every year from 2015 through 2018.
• $766 savings for individuals, $2,113 for families. Participants who met their 2018 myHealth Rewards goals are saving on their health insurance premiums.
“Our annual awards recognize organizations that promote the overall well-being of their employees and families,” said Brian Marcotte, president and CEO of the National Business Group on Health. “Geisinger is among an elite group of employers who recognize the positive impact a culture inclusive of well-being can have on their employees’ productivity and engagement. We congratulate them.”