DANVILLE — The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) rated Geisinger Health Plan’s (GHP) Geisinger Gold HMO among the top 26 highest-performing Medicare health plans in the nation for 2019-2020.
Geisinger Gold HMO, listed under Geisinger Health Plan, is the top-rated Medicare Advantage plan in Pennsylvania with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 in NCQA’s Medicare Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020. Ratings are based on consumer satisfaction, preventive care and treatment.
“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the highest-rated Medicare plans in the nation,” said Steven Youso, GHP president and CEO. “This rating is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees to our members and making sure they have the preventive services they need to stay health and the care they need to manage chronic conditions.”
GHP’s Medicare Advantage plans serves about 94,000 Pennsylvanians in 44 counties.
“At Geisinger Health Plan, we want the best care for our members,” said John Bulger, D.O., MBA, GHP’s chief medical officer. “That’s why we make sure they have the right resources available for preventive care and collaborate with their physicians to provide the clinical support needed to help manage chronic conditions.”
Geisinger Gold HMO also received 4 out of 5 stars for quality and performance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Scores reflect how members rate a plan’s services and care; how well doctors detect illness and keep members healthy; and how well plans help members use recommended and safe prescription medications.